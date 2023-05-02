“Risk of heart attack and stroke”. They contain the active ingredient of viagra

In Spain due drugs used in diets have been withdrawn since marketbecause they contained the active ingredient of Viagra, however not reported on the label. The Aemps (Spanish Medicines and Health Products Agency) found sedanfil in the two products, used in medicine as a sexual stimulator.

What are the two products

The two products withdrawn from the market are Mero Macho and Mero Macho Premium. In both, the molecule of sildenafil, commonly used to treat sexual impotence, was found, reports El Diario. In food supplements, the use of this molecule is illegal, since in the EU the latter are not subject to specific analyzes of their composition before sale.

Sedanfil is only authorized in medicines, which are strictly controlled. Those who unknowingly take them put their health at risk, with pathologies such as myocardial infarction, stroke, severe liver failure. Furthermore, this molecule presents various side effects, in case of combined use with other drugs.

