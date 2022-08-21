Home Health RTX-ON “Black Myth: Wukong” Nvidia light chasing real machine image released, a glimpse of the game equipment and props interface | 4Gamers
Health

RTX-ON “Black Myth: Wukong” Nvidia light chasing real machine image released, a glimpse of the game equipment and props interface | 4Gamers

by admin
RTX-ON “Black Myth: Wukong” Nvidia light chasing real machine image released, a glimpse of the game equipment and props interface | 4Gamers

Since its first exposure for 2 years, the Westward Journey-themed stand-alone action role-playing game “Black Myth: Wukong” developed by the Chinese game team “Game Science” (Game Science) has released Nvidia RTX-ON ray tracing and DLSS. Actual promotional video.

Following the mobs such as the leader of the mountain bandit and the guardian of the wolf, in the latest film, there are more unknown mobs such as the big-headed monk and the little ginseng essence, and this time also brings a dragon-shaped leader monster “Red Beard”. In the battle scene, in addition to the general petrification skills, Wukong once again showed the transformation of the seventy-two transformations, incarnating as a small monster stone phosphorus phosphorus to attack the leader.

3f4555f3b5da39f87bafb880928a9613

7a27fe3aac7f323561766e51808f51fd

dd44a996ad39003fd0df47b309de340b

559e65d15cb0b8b8691086dfb6613dcf

It is worth mentioning that this wave of promotional videos first exposed the game equipment and props interface of “Black Myth: Wukong”. Although the game is still under development, the UI has displayed basic attributes and equipment slots.

At the same time, the enemies that Wukong encounters in the game all have a scripture system, which records the origin of the monsters you encounter.

5f7f2ab44417bda2eccc81bcf52c051d

24e90d32e772218037110dd249c6c554

d2dd2ca6b54f531d5f4af434bd92b5025f09cf5d650d2a459c2fe39ec28e406c

“Black Myth: Wukong” has attracted widespread attention overseas since its first promotional video on August 20, 2020. The development team also received 5% investment from China‘s Tencent.

“Black Myth: Wukong” has not yet been released publicly, and the official is expected to launch this work on PC and home console platforms, as a one-time buyout stand-alone game.

You may also like

Which M2 or M1 MacBook Air should I...

Apple extends warranty on two iPhones over earpiece...

Engineers use programs to tame the wild “Thor’s...

South Sea Park, the construction of the last...

what the body tries to say – INRAN

they could be the cause of a serious...

the causes and how to remedy in a...

Are Basil Pesto or Fennel Tea Bad for...

KRAFTON’s battle royale game “Future Battle MOBILE” ushered...

Hyperglycemia or glycemic peak: symptoms, values, foods, diabetes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy