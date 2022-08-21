Since its first exposure for 2 years, the Westward Journey-themed stand-alone action role-playing game “Black Myth: Wukong” developed by the Chinese game team “Game Science” (Game Science) has released Nvidia RTX-ON ray tracing and DLSS. Actual promotional video.

Following the mobs such as the leader of the mountain bandit and the guardian of the wolf, in the latest film, there are more unknown mobs such as the big-headed monk and the little ginseng essence, and this time also brings a dragon-shaped leader monster “Red Beard”. In the battle scene, in addition to the general petrification skills, Wukong once again showed the transformation of the seventy-two transformations, incarnating as a small monster stone phosphorus phosphorus to attack the leader.

It is worth mentioning that this wave of promotional videos first exposed the game equipment and props interface of “Black Myth: Wukong”. Although the game is still under development, the UI has displayed basic attributes and equipment slots.

At the same time, the enemies that Wukong encounters in the game all have a scripture system, which records the origin of the monsters you encounter.

“Black Myth: Wukong” has attracted widespread attention overseas since its first promotional video on August 20, 2020. The development team also received 5% investment from China‘s Tencent.

“Black Myth: Wukong” has not yet been released publicly, and the official is expected to launch this work on PC and home console platforms, as a one-time buyout stand-alone game.