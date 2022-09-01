Home Health “Running Kart Drift” is now open for pre-market global testing, and childhood memories start running again | 4Gamers
"Running Kart Drift" is now open for pre-market global testing, and childhood memories start running again | 4Gamers

“Running Kart Drift” is now open for pre-market global testing, and childhood memories start running again | 4Gamers

The latest work of the “Running Kart” series developed by NEXON, “Running Kart Drift”, will start the global pre-market test from today (1), and the test time will be from September 1st 09:00 Taiwan time to September 6th 21st :00, platforms include PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS and Android.

“Running Kart Drift” is the latest work developed by NEXON itself. This work is developed using the Unreal 4 engine. It was first released as early as 2019. It was originally scheduled to be launched in 2020, and it has been continuously delayed as the platform increases.

“Running Kart Drift” is developed with new technology. Players can customize their own character costumes and karts, and compete with players from all over the world on the track. According to the content of this test, future games include prop competition, competition Speed ​​race, time trial and other modes also retain the setting of driving license test, and the kart itself will have room for transformation and growth.

Interested players can participate in the test according to their own platform, and PC version players can download the program from the official website of “Running Kart Drift”. However, it should be noted that this is a test of file deletion, and the official launch date of the game has yet to be officially announced.

