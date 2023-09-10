Sad and melancholy after the holidays? It’s re-entry syndrome: what it is and how to overcome it

The alarm clock that rings again, the (many) accumulated emails that require a response, but also backpacks and notebooks to buy and entire days to reorganize: September brings with it the return to everyday life, made up of routines and deadlines, of school and I work. And a bit of melancholy. It’s the ssyndrome returning from holidays o post-vacation bluesas it is called in Anglo-Saxon countries the psychological discomfort that occurs at the end of the holidays, using that “blues” which stands for sadness and low mood. «It is not a real pathology, – warns Dr. Valeria Fiorenza Perris, psychotherapist and clinical director of the online psychology service “Unobravo”. – It is a transitory condition closely related to the adaptation syndrome which is triggered every time we have to face a significant change in our lifestyle: in this case, it is a psychophysiological response to the sudden transition from the relaxed rhythms of holidays to commitments, responsibilities and the thoughts of everyday life.”

Returning from holidays, low mood: why

Sadness, a sense of emptiness and nervousness are not the only symptoms of a syndrome that would affect 1 in 3 Italians: as Fiorenza Perris further explains, they can also be felt «smood swings, apathy, feeling tired, tired and dizzy, difficulty concentrating, migraine, muscle pain, digestive or sleep disorders.

During this adjustment period, you may feel unable to concentrate, physically burdened and psychologically unprepared to face the duties and commitments of everyday life. Usually these symptoms disappear on their own as soon as the body and psyche get used to the routine again. In the event that they persist beyond two weeks after returning, it is advisable to contact your GP or a mental health professional, as, behind the post-vacation blues, there could instead be more serious and long-lasting latent problems, such as anxiety and depression”.

Dal back to work al back to school

Reentry syndrome can affect anyone, regardless of gender or type of work, although, the psychotherapist points out, «recent studies have highlighted how individuals between 25 and 45 years old and those who carry out professions with a high intellectual content are more exposed to this condition.” Even age is not a discriminating factor: after three months of vacation, Returning to school can be a real challenge for many children and teenagers, more sensitive to changes than adults. «Along with the joy of seeing classmates again and the enthusiasm of starting a new path, anxiety and stress can arise linked to the resumption of the school routine, timetables, homework and questions», underlines Dr. Valeria Fiorenza Perris, who adds: «it is essential that parents help their children in making this transition period as gradual as possible by starting to reintroduce some of the usual activities a few weeks before the start of school. Furthermore, it is essential to always maintain open communication, encouraging children to share thoughts, emotions and concerns and giving them all the support necessary to best face their return.”

5 practical tips for dealing with the return for adults and children

Although the September sun still makes us dream of long days by the sea and the temptation to book a new flight is always strong, the return syndrome can be overcome with a few simple measures. Here are the psychotherapist’s five tips:

1. Resume gradually: «Before fully returning to the routine, it is advisable to take a few days to settle in to decompress and get used to the rhythms of everyday life again, thus avoiding a change that is too sudden and traumatic. Commitments should also be gradually reintroduced and addressed in small doses, giving priority to the lighter and more pleasant ones. Returning from holidays can also be the perfect opportunity to introduce new habits or adopt a healthier and more regular lifestyle”

2. Pay attention to sleep: «Summer holidays can destabilize the sleep-wake rhythm. It is advisable to introduce more regular hours a few days before returning to school or work: restoring a good sleep routine is essential to better face the return”

3. Healthy eating and sport: «During the holidays we are usually more active and tend to do more movement: maintaining good levels of physical activity helps to renew energy, contributes to a better night’s sleep, makes you feel more vital during the day and promotes a good mood, thanks to the production of endorphins”, reports Valeria Fiorenza Perris, also recalling the usefulness of returning to a healthier and more balanced diet.

4. Outdoor activities: During the holidays we got used to the sunlight and our body felt all the benefits. This is why the psychotherapist suggests «spending time outdoors, during lunch breaks or after school, or taking trips out of town at the weekend. This is an excellent way to prolong the positive effects of holidays, help the body get used to the change and reduce stress resulting from artificial light.”

5. From memories to new goals: Let’s not leave the sea, mountains and overseas trips in the drawer, but let’s treasure them. This is the last piece of advice from Dr. Fiorenza Perris: «Carrying with you and retracing in your mind the experience you had on holiday can be a very useful tool for better coping with the return to everyday life. September is also an excellent period, both for adults and for children, to set new personal, professional or scholastic goals for the months to come.”

