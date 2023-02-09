Access the article and all the contents of the site
The general classification
1 Marco Mengoni
2 Dimartino colanders
3 Madame
4 Tananai
5 Elodie
6 Coma_Things
7 Lazza
8 Georgia
9 Rosa Chemical
10 Last
11 Leo Gassmann
12 Mara Sattei
13 Colla Zio
14 Paola & Chiara
15 Country Cousins
16 Levante
17 Mr. Rain
18 Article 31
19 Gianluca Grignani
20 Aries
21 Fashion
22 GIANMARIA
23 Olly
24 Lda
25 Will
26 Anna Oxa
27 Shari
28 Ours
The standings of the second evening
1 Dimartino colander
2 Madame
3 Tananai
4 Lazza
5 Georgia
6 Rosa Chemical
7 Paola & Chiara
8 Levante
9 Article 31
10 Fashion
11 Lda
12 Will
13 Shari
14 Ours
The “beast” Fagnani interviews Morandi and Amadeus
Francesca Fagnani brings an episode of “Belve” to the Ariston stage by interviewing Gianni Morandi and Amadeus in her own way.
Amadeus invites moralists to change the channel before Angelo Duro
Introducing the comedian Hard Angel, Amadeus invites the “moralists” to change the channel. The monologue is actually very strong, but the Ariston audience seems to appreciate laughing uproariously at the jokes.
Paola & Chiara close the race
The competition ends with another long-awaited reunion: Paola & Chiara with “Furore”
The debut of Lda
Now it’s Lda’s turn with “If then tomorrow”.
Touch the Chemical Rose
The competition continues with Rosa Chemical and its “Made in Italy”. On the sidelines of the performance, the rapper wanted to thank Amadeus for the opportunity.
Tananai with “Tango”
He now performs Tananai with “Tango”.
Touch the Levant
The race goes on with Levante and its “Vivo”.
The race resumes with Madame
Now it’s Madame’s turn with “The good in the bad”.
Fedez, controversial performance from the Costa Smeralda
Fedez controversial during his performance on the Costa Smeralda. Returning to the controversy over Rosa Chemical’s participation, he says: «Perhaps the deputy minister dressed as Hitler is better?». Fedez in his freestyle he lashes out Galeazzo Bignami Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, photographed in Nazi uniform.
There is also some for the Codacons and at the end of his performance he tears up Bignami’s photo.
Then he turns to Amadeus: «Appealing to article 21 of the Constitution also mentioned by Benigni, I assume responsibility for what I said. The lyrics of the song had not been announced to the Rai staff».
Francesca Fagnani’s monologue
The moment of Francesca Fagnani’s monologue dedicated to the inmates of the Nisida juvenile prison.
Shari is better
Competing Shari with “Selfish”.
I Black Eyed Peas infiammano l’Ariston
It’s time for the international super guests: the Black Eyed Peas.
Colapesce Dimartino in the race
Francesca Fagnani announces Colapesce Dimartino, who perform with “Splash”.
Francesco Renga e Nek
The performance from the Suzuki Stage by Francesco Renga and Nek with “Your beauty” and “Come on, love”.
Monologue on Iran
On stage the Iranian activist Pegah Moshir Pour with a monologue on Iran and human rights. Drusilla Foer also intervenes.
Georgia’s return
Giorgia’s long-awaited return to Sanremo after 22 years. The song is called “Words said badly”.
It’s Lazza’s turn
Now it’s Lazza’s turn with his “Cenere”.
The race resumes with Article 31
The competition resumes with the awaited reunion of Article 31 who sing “Un bel viaggio”.
Gianni Morandi, Al Bano and Massimo Ranieri
Gianni Morandi, Al Bano and Massimo Ranieri together on stage for the first time. The three singers “challenge” each other on the notes of their most famous songs. Standing ovation from the Ariston. The trio then sings together “Ovunque sei” by Umberto Bindi.
Surprise on the Ariston stage for Al Bano, who turns 80 on May 20: 4 cakes arrive for him, each with 20-year candles. On May 18, the singer will celebrate his birthday with an event at the Verona Arena, which will then be broadcast on TV, and to which he also invites Gianni Morandi and Massimo Ranieri.
The three embrace for a historic photo and Morandi invites the boomer Amadeus to take a photo to post on social media. Final to remember with My concert and last standing ovation, before Al Bano does the push-ups on stage that marked his career, his fame, his rebirth.
Sethu’s turn now
Third singer in the competition: Sethu with “Lost Causes”.
Francesca Fagnani: “I come in peace, stay calm”
«I come in peace, stay calm». It’s around 21.20 when Amadeus welcomes the co-host of the second evening of Sanremo 2023, the “Belv” on stage Francesca Fagnanivery elegant in an Armani Privé dress with a plunging neckline.
«I’m very excited – confesses the journalist famous for her interviews without confrontations in the “Belve” program – and therefore I made a couple of calls to get advice: one to Ciuri (Fiorello) who recommended a drop of sparkling wine instead of tranquilizers . For the stairs instead I asked a master of elegance, Drusilla Foer».
Then, before launching his first singer, he promises: “I won’t ask singers embarrassing questions but I have a free hand on others”.
Francesco Arca presents the new Rai fiction
Francis Ark goes downstairs to present the new fiction “Stay with me” with the little one Mario DiLevawho gives a Napoli shirt to Amadeus.
The race continues with the Modà
The competition continues with the Modà and the song “Lasciami”.
The race begins with Will
First singer in the competition: Will with “Stupid”.
Gianni Morandi enters with the broom
The second evening of the Sanremo festival opens with Gianni Morandi who enters with a broom in hand. “It gives me security to keep her with me. You never know, whatever happens. And then there are still a few petals», the singer joked, referring to yesterday’s devastation of the stage by Blanco.
“Everything happens on this stage. And it arrives home, so it must be pampered, kept clean», Morandi said again before singing Grazie dei Fiori, the first song to win 73 years ago at the festival.
The second evening has begun
Amadeus descends the stairs to the music of the Sanremo orchestra and kicks off the second evening of the Festival.
«This applause is as if it has never stopped since last night: peaks of 16 million spectators, it is a wonderful sound. We have lived through a historic moment, we have been flooded by a continuous, immense, indescribable affection. I want to share this success with our entire team, every woman and man of this company that is Rai, technicians, workers, managers, the managing director, the president, the directors but also those who run with a cable in hand or a guitar to amplify. We are proud to be part of Rai, Sanremo is a great pride of Rai».
We start with the PrimaFestival
It starts with the PrimaFestival hosted by Andrea Delogu and Gli Autogol.
The other fourteen songs in the competition make their debut on Wednesday 8 February at the Ariston: in order of their appearance on stage, Will, i Modà, Sethu, Article 31, Lazza, Giorgia, Colapesce Dimartino, Shari, Madame, Levante, Tananai, Rosa Chemical, LDA , Paula and Clare. Judging them – as in the early evening – will be the journalists accredited to the Festival, equally divided into three components: print, radio and web. At the end of the evening, a new ranking will be drawn up, which will include all 28 artists.
The co-host of the evening, alongside Amadeus e Gianni MorandiAnd Francesca Fagnani: the journalist of “Belve”, ready to land from 21 February in prime time on Rai2, will be the protagonist with an impactful monologue, which among the topics should touch that of juvenile prisons.
Guests Al Bano e Massimo Ranieri, for the first time in a trio with Morandi, to fulfill the dream that the singer from Cellino San Marco has been cultivating for more than twenty years: a piece of Italian music history, condensed into some of their timeless hits, from C’era a boy in In the sun, in Losing love. At the Ariston also the American band dei Black Eyed Peas, six Grammys behind you, which promises to make the audience dance in the hall and at home. Their latest album, Elevation, released last November, contains songs from millions of streams such as Simply the Best with Anitta and El Alfa and Don’t You Worry with Shakira and producer and DJ David Guetta.
The comedy will be that irreverent and grumpy of Hard Angel; the fiction space will be entrusted to Francis Ark, assistant commissioner under the Naples mobile in the new series Stay with me, arriving on Rai1 from February 19th. Space also for the “parallel” stages of the festival. He will perform on the Costa Smeralda Fedezon the Suzuki stage in Piazza Colombo there will be For them e Francesco Rengawho have just announced a new single together due out in March dedicated to their children.
