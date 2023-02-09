The other fourteen songs in the competition make their debut on Wednesday 8 February at the Ariston: in order of their appearance on stage, Will, i Modà, Sethu, Article 31, Lazza, Giorgia,…

The other fourteen songs in the competition make their debut on Wednesday 8 February at the Ariston: in order of their appearance on stage, Will, i Modà, Sethu, Article 31, Lazza, Giorgia, Colapesce Dimartino, Shari, Madame, Levante, Tananai, Rosa Chemical, LDA , Paula and Clare. Judging them – as in the early evening – will be the journalists accredited to the Festival, equally divided into three components: print, radio and web. At the end of the evening, a new ranking will be drawn up, which will include all 28 artists.

The co-host of the evening, alongside Amadeus e Gianni MorandiAnd Francesca Fagnani: the journalist of “Belve”, ready to land from 21 February in prime time on Rai2, will be the protagonist with an impactful monologue, which among the topics should touch that of juvenile prisons.

Guests Al Bano e Massimo Ranieri, for the first time in a trio with Morandi, to fulfill the dream that the singer from Cellino San Marco has been cultivating for more than twenty years: a piece of Italian music history, condensed into some of their timeless hits, from C’era a boy in In the sun, in Losing love. At the Ariston also the American band dei Black Eyed Peas, six Grammys behind you, which promises to make the audience dance in the hall and at home. Their latest album, Elevation, released last November, contains songs from millions of streams such as Simply the Best with Anitta and El Alfa and Don’t You Worry with Shakira and producer and DJ David Guetta.

The comedy will be that irreverent and grumpy of Hard Angel; the fiction space will be entrusted to Francis Ark, assistant commissioner under the Naples mobile in the new series Stay with me, arriving on Rai1 from February 19th. Space also for the “parallel” stages of the festival. He will perform on the Costa Smeralda Fedezon the Suzuki stage in Piazza Colombo there will be For them e Francesco Rengawho have just announced a new single together due out in March dedicated to their children.

