Sara García Shares Cancer Research Insights at ULE Faculty of Biology

Sara García, the Leonese astronaut, returned to her Faculty of Biology at the University of Leon (ULE) to talk about lung cancer and the different therapeutic options she is working on. The event was attended by a large group of people, including the rector of the ULE, Juan Francisco García Marín.

García, along with her work group, has discovered a therapeutic target – a protein – present in certain types of cancer such as lung and pancreatic cancer driven by the K-RAS oncogene. The researcher explained that eliminating this protein in genetic models has resulted in the reversal and reduction of tumors.

The team’s next step is to develop drugs capable of causing this effect. The research aligns with precision and personalized medicine, aiming to create specific drugs for patients with specific mutations.

The audience at the lecture included familiar faces, including teachers, and new faces – the current students. García expressed her pleasure in giving lectures for students, emphasizing the practical application of basic and cellular biology in translational medicine.

García concluded by highlighting the importance of providing examples for students, stating that it not only demonstrates the practical utility of what is being studied, but also provides ideas for future career paths after graduation.

