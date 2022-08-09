KEMCO has announced the anticipated launch of the Space Marshals Collection for the Nintendo Switch platform, which will hit stores across Asia on October 20, 2022.

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

Game summary

The trilogy of the popular SF stealth action game “Interpol” series, all in one, debuts on Nintendo Switch! It’s your mission to arrest dangerous criminals as an interplanetary police officer (a cosmic security officer). Take advantage of terrain or obstacles to attack! Smartly adapt to the situation around you and corner your enemies!

Game Features

Take on raids and shootouts to hunt down dangerous criminals

Added silent chokehold from behind

Respond to the situation and challenge the task

The most in-depth latest entry in the series

Enjoy a strategy that changes with different weapons

About Pixelbite Pixelbite game development studio was established in Sweden in 2009 and has been committed to creating high-quality mobile games such as the “Space Marshals” series and “Reckless Racing”, and “Space Marshals 3” won the “Apple TV Game of the Year” in 2021. “.

