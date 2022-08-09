Home Health Sci-fi stealth action game “Interpol Space Marshals” will push the Switch compilation “Space Marshals Collection”
Health

Sci-fi stealth action game “Interpol Space Marshals” will push the Switch compilation “Space Marshals Collection”

by admin
Sci-fi stealth action game “Interpol Space Marshals” will push the Switch compilation “Space Marshals Collection”
KEMCO has announced the anticipated launch of the Space Marshals Collection for the Nintendo Switch platform, which will hit stores across Asia on October 20, 2022.

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

Game summary

The trilogy of the popular SF stealth action game “Interpol” series, all in one, debuts on Nintendo Switch! It’s your mission to arrest dangerous criminals as an interplanetary police officer (a cosmic security officer). Take advantage of terrain or obstacles to attack! Smartly adapt to the situation around you and corner your enemies!

Game Features

  • Take on raids and shootouts to hunt down dangerous criminals

  • Added silent chokehold from behind

  • Respond to the situation and challenge the task

  • The most in-depth latest entry in the series

  • Enjoy a strategy that changes with different weapons

About Pixelbite

Pixelbite game development studio was established in Sweden in 2009 and has been committed to creating high-quality mobile games such as the “Space Marshals” series and “Reckless Racing”, and “Space Marshals 3” won the “Apple TV Game of the Year” in 2021. “.

Specification

  • Game Title: Space Marshals Collection

  • Game Type: SF Stealth Action Shooter

  • Release Date: October 20, 2022

  • Suggested price: 5,940 yen (tax included) / Asia – please check with your local store

  • Compatible model: Nintendo Switch

  • Supported languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (traditional and simplified)

  • Supported regions: Japan and Asia

  • Age Rating: GSRMR PG 15+ (violence, inappropriate language)

See also  Lymphoma: 10 Common Symptoms You're Underestimating (But Could Save Your Life), According To Oncologists

You may also like

Monkeypox, 4-year-old girl infected in Germany: she has...

You will see buy 60% of Indigo. Grazioli:...

“Pac-Man Eats the World” unveils the latest game...

Climate change, the study in Nature: “58% of...

Monkeypox, because it must be a warning to...

You will see buy 60% of Indigo. Grazioli:...

Warner Bros. movies will no longer be released...

accused of health problems

Mosquito traps so we will know if West...

The proof: Audio Pro P5, great sound in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy