Game summary
The trilogy of the popular SF stealth action game “Interpol” series, all in one, debuts on Nintendo Switch! It’s your mission to arrest dangerous criminals as an interplanetary police officer (a cosmic security officer). Take advantage of terrain or obstacles to attack! Smartly adapt to the situation around you and corner your enemies!
Game Features
-
Take on raids and shootouts to hunt down dangerous criminals
-
Added silent chokehold from behind
-
Respond to the situation and challenge the task
-
The most in-depth latest entry in the series
-
Enjoy a strategy that changes with different weapons
About Pixelbite
Specification
-
Game Title: Space Marshals Collection
-
Game Type: SF Stealth Action Shooter
-
Release Date: October 20, 2022
-
Suggested price: 5,940 yen (tax included) / Asia – please check with your local store
-
Compatible model: Nintendo Switch
-
Supported languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (traditional and simplified)
-
Supported regions: Japan and Asia
-
Age Rating: GSRMR PG 15+ (violence, inappropriate language)