Screening on childhood diabetes and celiac disease, the bill receives the yes of the Chamber – Medicine

Almost unanimous go-ahead from the Chamber to the definition of a diagnostic program for the identification of type 1 diabetes and celiac disease in the pediatric population.

The text, approved in Montecitorio with 255 votes in favor and one against, passes to the Senate. The bill, of which Giorgio Mulè (Fi) is the first signatory, aims to define a public health program of diagnosis through screening for the population of children and adolescents, identified in the age range from 1 to 17 years, to identify individuals at risk of developing type 1 diabetes or celiac disease. Thanks to early diagnosis, in fact, it is possible to reduce the potentially fatal complications deriving from the aforementioned diseases.

The Minister of Health will have to dictate the criteria for the adoption of the multi-year program for the identification of antibodies to type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, aimed at preventing the onset of ketoacidosis in subjects with type 1 diabetes and slowing down the disease progression using available therapies, as well as achieving early diagnosis of celiac disease. For the implementation of the programme, an expenditure of 3.85 million euros is foreseen for each of the years 2024 and 2025 and 2.85 million euros per year starting from 2026.

The establishment of a national Observatory on type 1 diabetes is also envisaged, at the Ministry of Health, with the task of studying and processing the results of the screening and publishing an annual report on the institutional website of the Ministry of Health. The ministry will therefore have to promote periodic information and social awareness campaigns on the subject