He believed he had one skin rash instead it was one disease that could have cost her her life. Juliana Pascarella, one 21enne of Virginia, in the USA, he wanted to share his story on TikTok to invite everyone not to underestimate the signals coming from their body, since she risked dying for this thing.

It all started two years ago when she began to often feel tired with blurred vision but also nausea and dizziness. Then little red dots appeared all over her body. Strange symptoms that she ignored, believing it could be simple fatigue associated with a rash. Her condition gradually worsened, the bruises increased, she also felt unwell, so she decided to see a doctor.

It was only at this point that she discovered that she had a rare blood disorder, Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) which manifests itself as a reduced number of platelets in the blood and severe visceral bleeding. Juliana discovered that the disease could have killed her by causing a cerebral hemorrhage: “The doctors told me that if I didn’t go to the hospital I would have risked my life.”

The 21-year-old was deeply marked and told her story on social media, where she has about 2 million followers: «This disease has changed my perspective on life. You should always be aware of your body. Our brain tells our body when something is wrong, and if we don’t pay attention or reject it as if it were nothing, it can be life-threatening. ‘