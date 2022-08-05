About twenty people from Bergamo have so far been diagnosed in Lombardy with monkeypox, a sexually transmitted disease that involves skin lesions through close contact, and in particular cases, hospitalization.



In the entire regional territory there are 252 infected people and 2 hospitalized. Growing numbers, in front of which the Welfare Directorate General of the Region has decided to set up a Coordination Unit for the management and control of the monkeypox epidemic, a working group wanted by the Vice President and Councilor for Welfare, Letizia Moratti, compared to an epidemiological situation that is not serious and emergency, but which deserves attention.