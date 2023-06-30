Solar erythema: diagnosis and treatment of this skin inflammation

Sunburn can have really unpleasant consequences on the skin. Here’s what you need to know about this unpleasant inflammation.

Many people look forward to the arrival of summer. When, finally, the winter cold gives way to the incessant heat, they run to the beaches to try to get the much sought-after “tan”. But unfortunately, exposure to the sun’s rays, especially if excessive, has negative effects on the human body. One of these is given by possible appearance of sunburn.

It is a very common disorder, especially among the youngest. Doctors have been trying to for years make people aware of the risks of the tan, but it seems that their words have not yet given the desired results. Obviously, there are ways to prevent the problem, however, if the damage is already done, it is possible to proceed with treatments.

Sunburn as an enemy of the skin: the risks of sun exposure

Sunburn is caused by excessive exposure to the sun. It looks like a sunburn more or less severe than the skin. During long days at the beach, it is easy to see people with heavily reddened body parts. In reality, the situation may be even more serious than expected because it takes 4 to 10 hours for the full onset of symptoms.

What are the worst risks of a sun rash (tantasalute.it)

They are short wave ultraviolet rays (UVB) to be so harmful. They don’t have the same effect on all skin types, however, their prolonged action is dangerous for everyone. The long-term consequences, such as melanoma and premature aging of the skin, are joined by others that are immediately visible.

The skin, after a few hours of uncontrolled exposure, begins to pull, burn, itch and hurt. In the most serious cases, it can even lead to appearance of water bubbles typical of burns. Furthermore, more general symptoms that affect the entire body should not be underestimated: headache, fever and chills.

Fortunately, there are effective remedies that can prevent sunburn. First, in trade, you can choose between different sunscreens. The purchase should be made according to your skin phototype and the level of protection indicated on the package.

You have to remember about put the product back often, especially after swimming, and not to be in the sun during the hottest hours of the day. The umbrella has proved to be a valid ally in this because it helps filter the rays, even if it is not decisive.

When you are faced with a more or less extensive sunburn, you need to avoid any other contact with the sun. It is vital to keep hydrated and use treatments that can soothe inflammation. If the situation is excessively serious, the help of the doctor must be sought, who can prescribe suitable medicines.

