Solid cosmetics can also be carried in hand luggage Anyone who goes on large or small trips usually also packs a cosmetic bag. Solid cosmetic products are particularly suitable for this as uncomplicated travel companions. Your advantage over liquid products: They do not leak and can be passed through airport security in your hand luggage. Tipp: Good to know for everyone who values ​​natural care: Many solid cosmetic products are certified natural cosmetics.

Perfume – as a stick or in a jar In addition to classic care products such as shampoo, shower gel, deodorant and body lotion, there is now more and more a touch of luxury in the piece: perfumes in creamy-waxy textures, as a stick or in a jar. They are applied to the skin with the fingertips – for example on the neck and décolleté or the inside of the wrists. On the other hand, the parties can leave unsightly marks on hair and clothing – where liquid perfumes are perceived by many as pleasant in summer because they are subtle. But what some see as an advantage: Solid perfumes often do not smell quite as intense as liquid ones from the outset. In addition, they can be dosed more easily and more precisely. Safe, healthy and practical – that’s part of traveling Whether you’re swimming, hiking or cycling – protection against harmful UV radiation is essential. Stiftung Warentest tests sunscreens every year. Good products do not have to be expensive.

Travel sickness is not a good companion. Medication can be used to prevent vomiting and dizziness.

Everything stowed away? In our suitcase test, many suitcases can convince, three fail. See also Five video games not to be missed in 2021 and the flops that we will easily forget