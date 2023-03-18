Solid cosmetics can also be carried in hand luggage
Anyone who goes on large or small trips usually also packs a cosmetic bag. Solid cosmetic products are particularly suitable for this as uncomplicated travel companions. Your advantage over liquid products: They do not leak and can be passed through airport security in your hand luggage.
Tipp: Good to know for everyone who values natural care: Many solid cosmetic products are certified natural cosmetics.
Perfume – as a stick or in a jar
In addition to classic care products such as shampoo, shower gel, deodorant and body lotion, there is now more and more a touch of luxury in the piece: perfumes in creamy-waxy textures, as a stick or in a jar. They are applied to the skin with the fingertips – for example on the neck and décolleté or the inside of the wrists.
On the other hand, the parties can leave unsightly marks on hair and clothing – where liquid perfumes are perceived by many as pleasant in summer because they are subtle. But what some see as an advantage: Solid perfumes often do not smell quite as intense as liquid ones from the outset. In addition, they can be dosed more easily and more precisely.
Solid and liquid in the test
Whenever possible, we also test solid products in our cosmetics tests. Do they offer the same care as the liquid competition? What ingredients are included? And how easy is it to apply solid cosmetics?
- In our test of 15 body lotions for dry skin, we used 12 liquid and 3 solid. The group of liquid body lotions performed slightly better. From an environmental point of view, however, the festivals were the winners, as our analysis of the life cycle assessments of three typical body lotions shows.
- The result in the shampoo test was similar: we tested 8 liquid and 6 solid shampoos and 4 hair soaps. Although the liquids were slightly ahead overall in the product test, they pollute the environment more than the solid competition.
- If you want to protect yourself from bad underarm odor, you can grab deodorant from the jar: In our deodorant test from 2019, a solid product also performed well.