Never give up, seize opportunities, but show humility even in the best of times – virtues that are considered particularly promising in sport. The almost 2,000 women and men who have gathered in Argentina’s Mar del Plata since Sunday probably embody her best. From 23rd to 29th August 2015, Mar del Plata will host the 20th World Organ Transplant Games. The World Transplant Games is not just about the sporting showdown. They also serve as evidence of the success story of transplantation medicine, telling the story of people who threatened to lose everything and fought their way back to life thanks to an organ donation.

An event that is also close to the heart of the Federal Ministry of Health, which is dedicated to the topic of organ donation through various measures. In view of the currently more than 10,000 patients who are waiting for a donor organ, one would like to encourage the Germans in particular to make a decision to document them in the organ donor card and to carry this with them. In Mar del Plata, the Federal Ministry of Health is once again supporting the German participants with a travel allowance. After all, they act as global ambassadors for organ donation.