Home Health Start of the 20th World Organ Transplant Games
Health

Start of the 20th World Organ Transplant Games

by admin

Never give up, seize opportunities, but show humility even in the best of times – virtues that are considered particularly promising in sport. The almost 2,000 women and men who have gathered in Argentina’s Mar del Plata since Sunday probably embody her best. From 23rd to 29th August 2015, Mar del Plata will host the 20th World Organ Transplant Games. The World Transplant Games is not just about the sporting showdown. They also serve as evidence of the success story of transplantation medicine, telling the story of people who threatened to lose everything and fought their way back to life thanks to an organ donation.

An event that is also close to the heart of the Federal Ministry of Health, which is dedicated to the topic of organ donation through various measures. In view of the currently more than 10,000 patients who are waiting for a donor organ, one would like to encourage the Germans in particular to make a decision to document them in the organ donor card and to carry this with them. In Mar del Plata, the Federal Ministry of Health is once again supporting the German participants with a travel allowance. After all, they act as global ambassadors for organ donation.

See also  "In order not to use the green pass, 99% of Italians should be vaccinated" - breaking latest news

You may also like

The new OSS and the specialized one are...

How to get rid of belly fat sustainably...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Over 77,000...

A7 closes “It’s not the Arena”. Giletti: “No...

Intermittent diet: how it works, risks and side...

The end of the Third Pole and the...

“We found the body in the garden”

Breakfast tip: This is what happens in the...

what it is, symptoms, how it is transmitted,...

Emergency room. Schillaci: “To stop overcrowding we are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy