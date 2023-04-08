Home Health Start of the campaign alliance “Enjoy non-alcoholic sports”
Health

Start of the campaign alliance “Enjoy non-alcoholic sports”

by admin

Sports clubs have a major impact on the development of children and young people. That is why the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) and the umbrella and specialist associations that cooperate with it, the German Olympic Sports Association (DOSB), the German Football Association (DFB), the German Gymnastics Association (DTB), the German Handball Association (DHB) and the DJK sports association to form a broad campaign alliance “enjoy non-alcoholic sports“. The patron of the alliance is the federal government’s drug commissioner, Marlene Mortler, and former national soccer player Nia Künzer has been won as a sponsor.

