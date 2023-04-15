Home » Steal a tile from the floor of the Royal Palace of Caserta, 42-year-old reported
He picked up one tile from the floor of a nineteenth-century room in the Royal Palace of Casertabut it was caught by cameras of video surveillance. For this reason a 42 years old from Castel Volturno was denounced by the carabinieri for the crime of theft of cultural property. The tile has been returned and can be relocated in the marvelous nineteenth-century hall of the Vanvitelli royal palace.

The tile was loose – The theft, as revealed by the videos of the cameras of the Palace, took place on 16 March, shortly after 3 pm, when the 42-year-old, who arrived at the Palace alone, in crossing the entrance door that leads into the Battle Room located in the th century wing of the Palace, has stepped on a detached tile from the floor. At that point the man thought about it, went back a few steps, bent down and took the “souvenir” away, hiding it in a yellow envelope to then continue the visit.

Video surveillance images – Upon closing, the coordinator of the surveillance service of the museum site, in the usual round of checks, became aware of what had happened and warned the director Tiziana Maffei, who in turn informed the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Caserta, who carried out the surveys and acquired the images of the video surveillance system.

The tile at the 42-year-old’s house – Through the videos, the soldiers of the Arma managed to trace the man’s identikit and within a few days they identified him: he was then traced, blocked and subjected to a house search, during which the precious tile was found , which the 42-year-old had cataloged and kept inside a plastic bag

