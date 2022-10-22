Season changes are a tiring transition for our body finds himself having to reprogram himself to achieve “homeostasis”, that is, a new equilibrium. The climate is no longer so clear-cut and very changeable – with an end of October as hot as the first days of September – and the change of time does not facilitate the situation. To help our digestive system – the weak point of many people, the one that most accuses the changes – and not overload it, it is useful to keep in mind thea mother of all reflections: “The fewer digestive moments a meal requires, the easier it will be to digest it,” he explains Francesca Berettascientific nutritionist biologist.

In concrete terms: in periods of high stress, given by different factors – the change of habits, a state of anxiety from worries of any kind (family, professional, economic, health …), psychophysical drifts from post pandemics and so on – is it is strategic to find an ally in nutrition.

“Before even thinking about what to put on the plate, it would be advisable to understand how many foods to combine”, continues the expert. She who she specifies: «No more than two. That’s right. Autumn is the season of the year in which latent discomforts flare up: gastritis is among the most frequent. To limit the annoyance starting from the table, it is therefore it is good to cook two foods at a time. It could be fresh cod with a salad – valerian lends itself beautifully. Then I suggest filling up on vitamins, minerals and fiber. We will leave the more elaborate foods, if anything, to moments of greater relaxation, when the digestive system, less stressed, is able to assimilate better ».



