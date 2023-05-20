Strawberry Salad with Chicken and Spinach: You’ll love this refreshing spring salad!

Small, delicious and full of vitamins – we love strawberries! Strawberry season is in full swing and we want to try as many recipes as possible with it. Strawberries taste great on their own as a small snack as well as in desserts – we all know that. However, they also complement savory dishes fantastically and provide a refreshing touch. If you love the combination of sweet and savory, we have the perfect recipe for you! Our recipe for Strawberry Salad with Chicken and Spinach is perfect for spring and provides a real taste explosion. Read on and enjoy.

Strawberry salad with chicken and spinach

You already know our recipe for strawberry panna cotta. But now we have something hearty for you. Fresh strawberries, juicy chicken and all drizzled with a flavorful dressing – this strawberry salad with chicken and spinach is pure indulgence. It takes less than 20 minutes to prepare and the recipe will be a hit at your next barbecue with friends.

Ingredients

350 grams of chicken breast fillet

500 grams of baby spinach or other lettuce of your choice

300 grams of strawberries

1 red onion

1 Avocado

50 grams of walnuts

Balsamic-Vinaigrette:

80 ml olive oil

30 ml Balsamic-Essig

10 grams of maple syrup

1 garlic clove, chopped small

salt and pepper

preparation

Whisk together the ingredients for the balsamic vinaigrette in a small bowl and place in the fridge.

Cut the chicken into thin fillets and season with salt and pepper.

Sear the chicken fillets in a pan or grill on the grill for 3-4 minutes per side.

Cut the onions into thin rings, halve the strawberries and dice the avocado into small pieces.

In a large bowl, combine the baby spinach, strawberries, onions, avocado, and chicken.

Sprinkle with the chopped walnuts and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

Spice up the recipe

Our recipe for strawberry salad with chicken and spinach tastes good, but you can also refine and spice it up as you like. Here are a few suggestions on how you could vary the ingredients.

For example, add some feta cheese or grated parmesan.

If you don’t have strawberries, you can also use blueberries.

Instead of chicken, prepare the strawberry salad with fish or make it vegan.

