The development of innovative medicines and new active ingredients makes a significant contribution to better healthcare in Germany. To ensure that Germany remains a strong location for research and production for the pharmaceutical industry, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy with representatives of the pharmaceutical associations, science and the industrial union for mining, chemistry and Energy held a dialogue between 2014 and 2016.

The draft law passed today by the Federal Cabinet takes up important suggestions from the “pharmaceutical dialogue” and also contains further measures to strengthen and maintain the high level of supply of pharmaceuticals in the statutory health insurance system. At the same time, the measures contribute to the financial stability of statutory health insurance.