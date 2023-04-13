Introduction

When we speak of streptococcus we are not referring to a single bacterium, but to a vast group of Gram-positive bacterial microorganisms having a spherical shape (cocci). These are bacteria widely spread in nature, some of which normally live on the mucous membranes of our body (oral, pharyngeal, intestinal and vaginal), where they act as commensals. Some of them, under conditions favorable to them, can then become opportunists and unleash a disease; while still others are exclusively pathogenic. In the medical field, the streptococci of greatest interest are group A and B beta-haemolytics, which cause various infections and pathologies. The group A beta-haemolytic streptococci – to which it belongs Streptococcus pyogenesresponsible for the vast majority of streptococcal infections in humans – are responsible for pharyngitis, tonsillitis, pneumonia, scarlet fever, rheumatic fever, impetigo and skin infections. The group B beta-haemolytic streptococci – to which it belongs S. agalactiae – are, however, responsible for endocarditis, meningitis, septic arthritis and sepsis. Pharmacological therapy is of the antibiotic type; the choice of the active ingredient is up to the doctor who will evaluate, case by case, which treatment is best suited to each patient.

To know more:

What Are Streptococci and What Diseases They Cause



Beta-haemolytic streptococcus A: how to treat it?

Group A beta-haemolytic streptococcus, as we have seen, is responsible for various infections; however, those most frequently caused by this microorganism are: Throat infections resulting pharyngitis ;

resulting ; Skin infections which can lead to the appearance of impetigo, pyoderma, erysipelas, streptococcal cellulitis. Since these are infections supported by bacteria, drug therapy mainly relies on the use of antibiotic drugs.

To know more:

Group A beta-haemolytic streptococcus

Streptococcus sore throat treatment Strep throat pain is the result of infection of the pharynx with this bacterium. Before embarking on any type of drug treatment, it is very important that the cause of pharyngitis is diagnosed correctly. In these cases, to make sure that the infection is triggered by streptococcus, it is advisable to undergo a special swab.

To know more:

Streptococcus swab: what is it? What is it for? When and how it’s done

Once the streptococcal infection has been ascertained, the doctor – if he deems it appropriate – may decide to prescribe one antibiotic therapy. The most commonly used antibiotic drugs against streptococcus pharyngitis are represented by penicillinwhich is theoral amoxicillin. In some cases, one might also resort to the use of benzylpenicillin (or penicillin G, if you prefer) parenterally. In the case of patients with known allergy to penicillins you can resort to the use of macrolide antibioticscome: Another alternative to the use of penicillins in case of known allergy is represented by clindamycinan antibiotic belonging to the class of lincosamidialways to be taken orally. Finally, in the presence of strep throat from streptococcus, it is also possible to intervene with an antibiotic treatment based on cephalosporinsFor example: The use of cephalosporins, however, as they are also beta-lactam antibiotics like penicillins, should not be used in patients who have experienced severe allergic reactions (anaphylactic reactions) to penicillins, due to the possibility of cross allergy.

To know more:

Streptococcus Children: what is it and how do you get a sore throat? What to do and risks

Streptococcus skin infections: how are they treated? The treatment of streptococcal skin infections also involves the use of antibiotic drugs and, in particular, to penicillin. Also in this case, in the presence of a known allergy to penicillins, it is possible to resort to the administration of macrolide antibiotics. However, treatment may vary according to the type of illness triggered by the streptococcal infection and its severity. PLEASE NOTE If the doctor prescribes antibiotic therapy for the treatment of strep, it is absolutely important that the patient follow scrupulously, respecting doses, methods and times of administration . An improper use of antibiotics, or premature suspension of treatment (for example, when symptoms disappear), can, in fact, favor the development of bacterial strains resistant to that antibiotic, thus increasing the phenomenon ofantibiotic resistance.

Beta-haemolytic streptococcus B: how to treat it?

Group B beta-hemolytic strep – what is it Streptococcus agalactiae – it also causes various infections in different areas of the body, leading to the appearance of meningitis, pneumonia, SEPS e septic arthritis. In particular, this bacterium is best known for the neonatal infections which can cause. Again, infections caused by group B beta-haemolytic streptococcus are treated by administering antibiotic drugssuch as for example, benzylpenicillin e ampicillina (two different types of penicillins), cephalosporins o macrolides.

To know more:

Group B Beta Hemolytic Streptococcus



Streptococcus agalactiae: infection, symptoms and care

