Introduction
When we speak of streptococcus we are not referring to a single bacterium, but to a vast group of Gram-positive bacterial microorganisms having a spherical shape (cocci).
These are bacteria widely spread in nature, some of which normally live on the mucous membranes of our body (oral, pharyngeal, intestinal and vaginal), where they act as commensals. Some of them, under conditions favorable to them, can then become opportunists and unleash a disease; while still others are exclusively pathogenic.
In the medical field, the streptococci of greatest interest are group A and B beta-haemolytics, which cause various infections and pathologies.
The group A beta-haemolytic streptococci – to which it belongs Streptococcus pyogenesresponsible for the vast majority of streptococcal infections in humans – are responsible for pharyngitis, tonsillitis, pneumonia, scarlet fever, rheumatic fever, impetigo and skin infections.
The group B beta-haemolytic streptococci – to which it belongs S. agalactiae – are, however, responsible for endocarditis, meningitis, septic arthritis and sepsis.
Pharmacological therapy is of the antibiotic type; the choice of the active ingredient is up to the doctor who will evaluate, case by case, which treatment is best suited to each patient.
Beta-haemolytic streptococcus A: how to treat it?
Group A beta-haemolytic streptococcus, as we have seen, is responsible for various infections; however, those most frequently caused by this microorganism are:
- Throat infections resulting pharyngitis;
- Skin infections which can lead to the appearance of impetigo, pyoderma, erysipelas, streptococcal cellulitis.
Since these are infections supported by bacteria, drug therapy mainly relies on the use of antibiotic drugs.
Group A beta-haemolytic streptococcus
Streptococcus sore throat treatment
Strep throat pain is the result of infection of the pharynx with this bacterium.
Before embarking on any type of drug treatment, it is very important that the cause of pharyngitis is diagnosed correctly. In these cases, to make sure that the infection is triggered by streptococcus, it is advisable to undergo a special swab.
Streptococcus swab: what is it? What is it for? When and how it’s done
Once the streptococcal infection has been ascertained, the doctor – if he deems it appropriate – may decide to prescribe one antibiotic therapy.
The most commonly used antibiotic drugs against streptococcus pharyngitis are represented by penicillinwhich is theoral amoxicillin. In some cases, one might also resort to the use of benzylpenicillin (or penicillin G, if you prefer) parenterally.
In the case of patients with known allergy to penicillins you can resort to the use of macrolide antibioticscome:
Another alternative to the use of penicillins in case of known allergy is represented by clindamycinan antibiotic belonging to the class of lincosamidialways to be taken orally.
Finally, in the presence of strep throat from streptococcus, it is also possible to intervene with an antibiotic treatment based on cephalosporinsFor example:
The use of cephalosporins, however, as they are also beta-lactam antibiotics like penicillins, should not be used in patients who have experienced severe allergic reactions (anaphylactic reactions) to penicillins, due to the possibility of cross allergy.
Streptococcus Children: what is it and how do you get a sore throat? What to do and risks
Streptococcus skin infections: how are they treated?
The treatment of streptococcal skin infections also involves the use of antibiotic drugs and, in particular, to penicillin. Also in this case, in the presence of a known allergy to penicillins, it is possible to resort to the administration of macrolide antibiotics.
However, treatment may vary according to the type of illness triggered by the streptococcal infection and its severity.
PLEASE NOTE
If the doctor prescribes antibiotic therapy for the treatment of strep, it is absolutely important that the patient follow scrupulously, respecting doses, methods and times of administration. An improper use of antibiotics, or premature suspension of treatment (for example, when symptoms disappear), can, in fact, favor the development of bacterial strains resistant to that antibiotic, thus increasing the phenomenon ofantibiotic resistance.
Beta-haemolytic streptococcus B: how to treat it?
Group B beta-hemolytic strep – what is it Streptococcus agalactiae – it also causes various infections in different areas of the body, leading to the appearance of meningitis, pneumonia, SEPS e septic arthritis.
In particular, this bacterium is best known for the neonatal infections which can cause.
Again, infections caused by group B beta-haemolytic streptococcus are treated by administering antibiotic drugssuch as for example, benzylpenicillin e ampicillina (two different types of penicillins), cephalosporins o macrolides.
Group B Beta Hemolytic Streptococcus
Streptococcus agalactiae: infection, symptoms and care
Streptococcus in pregnancy: how is it treated?
When we talk about strep in pregnancy we refer, in most cases, to S. agalactiaethen to group B beta-hemolytic strep mentioned in the previous chapter.
Group B beta-haemolytic streptococcus can be normally present in the body, as it is part of the human bacterial flora. However, in particular favorable conditions, such as in the case of a lowering of the immune system, it can grow uncontrollably and cause infections in the pregnant woman, such as urinary tract infections, SEPS o amnionite.
However, even if the bacterium does not cause infections in the future mother, it can still be transmitted to the newborn during birth, causing septicemia, pneumonia e neonatal meningitis.
Given the seriousness of these infections, it is clear why this type of strep is so worrying during the gestation phase. That is why expectant mothers are recommended to perform a vaginal-rectal swab it’s a’urine culture in the inclusive period between the thirty-sixth and thirty-seventh week of gestation.
In the event that the tests give a positive result for the presence of beta-haemolytic streptococcus group B, during labour one will be made antibiotic prophylaxisusually based on intravenous ampicillin.
If, on the other hand, the woman experiences a group B beta-haemolytic streptococcus infection during pregnancy, antibiotic therapy must be instituted immediately by the doctor, in order to avoid the onset of complications which can be extremely risky for the fetus ( such as amnionitis). Among the drugs that can be employed we find again penicillin, cephalosporins e macrolidesor aminoglycosides.
Anyway, the doctor will determine, case by case, which antibiotic is best to use for the treatment of streptococcus.
Streptococcus in pregnancy: what is it? It’s dangerous?