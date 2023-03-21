Neurosurgery in Siegen has had good experiences with surgery according to Jannetta

WIN. Patients with neurovascular compression syndromes often have a long ordeal behind them: the suddenly occurring, severe pain attacks severely affect everyday life and can make it necessary to take long-term pain medication. The culprits are usually arterial vessels that pulsate and press on a facial nerve at a sensitive point. “The trigeminal nerves are most commonly affected. We then speak of trigeminal neuralgia,” explains Prof. Dr. medical Veit Braun, head of neurosurgery at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen.

surgery after Jannette in Siegen: 90 percent of the patients permanently free of pain

If patients do not want to take painkillers permanently, the only causal treatment is surgery Jannette in question. The triggering blood vessels are surgically relocated. It is named after its “inventor”, the neurosurgeon Prof. Dr. Peter Joseph Jannette, who conducted it for the first time in the 1960s. “The aim of the procedure is to permanently separate the vessel and nerve. To do this, a piece of Teflon is often placed between the two structures as a buffer, says Prof. Braun, describing the procedure. In around 80 percent of those affected, the tormenting pain attacks disappear permanently after the procedure.

Hybrid OR in Siegen offers good conditions for operations according to Jannetta

In order to avoid complications, however, a great deal of experience is required on the part of the surgeon – and appropriate medical equipment. At the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling, Prof. Dr. medical Veit Braun and his team have two state-of-the-art hybrid operating theaters at their disposal. “All essential surgical steps take place here under a high-resolution surgical microscope. In addition, the medical team can use imaging methods such as computed tomography during the operation. This highly precise procedure can reduce the risk of later complications such as neurological deficits.

professor dr medical Veit Braun is chief physician in neurosurgery at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen. Head operations such as brain tumors, aneurysms, angiomas or Jannetta are carried out in state-of-the-art operating theaters with 3D image converters, neuronavigation, fluorescence and neuromonitoring. The entire spectrum of modern neurosurgery is offered. The medical team of the neurosurgical department within the clinic consists of 13 employees, 6 of whom are specialists in neurosurgery.

Contact

Diakonie Clinic Jung-Stilling Hospital Neurosurgical Clinic

Prof. Dr. med. Veit Braun

Wichernstrasse 40

57074 wins

02 71 3 33-43 82 or -42 21