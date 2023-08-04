Summer Flash Diet: Lose 5 Kilos in Three Days for Your Vacation

It’s vacation time. With the great exodus upon us, millions of Italians are preparing to leave, their suitcases are packed but (for some) the “dreaded” swimsuit test remains. For those who arrive in summer 2023 in less than perfect physical shape, a perfect last-minute diet will come to the rescue which will allow you to lose 5 kilos in three days. It should be emphasized that this type of diet does not allow lasting results but if the aim is to quickly lose those extra kilos, here is the solution. The Summer Flash Diet is a (definitely) poorly balanced low-calorie diet which for this reason cannot be extended for more than 3-4 days. So let’s see together the scheme and the menu to follow.

Summer Flash Diet: what you need to know

We’re not talking about a miracle, the Summer Flash Diet allows you to lose 5 kilos in three days but the results won’t last long. In order to lose weight in a healthy way, in fact, you need to change your quality of life, introduce constant physical activity and a balanced diet. This diet will allow you more than anything else to lose excess fluids and consequently to throw down a little weight but it will above all serve as a forerunner to a real food revolution. Being a very restrictive diet, it is not suitable for those suffering from various pathologies including diabetes or pregnant women.

The advice

Here are some tips to put into practice in order to benefit from the Summer Flash Diet. Never eat between meals. Eat 5 meals a day (breakfast, snack, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner). Don’t drink alcohol or sugary drinks. Drink lots of water and unsweetened herbal teas. Engage in moderate physical activity: even a walk is fine.

The prohibitions

Experts recommend drinking up to 2 liters of water a day, which is about 10 glasses. There are two results that can be achieved with this diet: deflate the belly and purify the body from waste. In addition to proteins, the menu of this diet regimen includes fruit and vegetables and also minimally carbohydrates. Alcoholic beverages, sugary drinks, ready-to-use foods such as gravies and sauces, as well as sweets and all fatty foods are banned.

Summer Flash Diet: the menu

First day:

Breakfast: black tea or coffee, 1/2 orange, 1 slice of wholemeal toast with a thin layer of cheese.

Lunch: 100 grams of lean meat, 1 cup of green beans, 1 cup of carrots.

Snack: an apple and a cup of unsweetened tea.

Dinner: 1/2 can of natural tuna, 1 slice of wholemeal bread, coffee or black tea.

Second day:

Breakfast: a soft-boiled or hard-boiled egg, a slice of toast, and a black coffee or green tea and half a banana.

Lunch: 100 grams of fillet of beef, mixed salad with carrots.

Snack: half a banana and a cup of unsweetened tea.

Dinner: 90 grams of low-fat cheese and 6 crackers.

Third day:

Breakfast: an apple, 30 grams of cheese, five crackers, black tea or coffee.

Lunch: a can of natural tuna, a small portion of carrots and cauliflower, and two scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Snack: an apple, half a cup of fennel and celery, and a cup of unsweetened tea.

Dinner: a hard-boiled egg, a slice of wholemeal bread.

Overall, the Summer Flash Diet is a quick solution to losing a few kilos in a short amount of time. However, it’s important to remember that sustainable weight loss involves long-term lifestyle changes including regular exercise and a balanced diet. It is recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new diet regimen to ensure it is suitable for your individual needs and health conditions.

