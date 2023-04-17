Sunday 16 April, the twenty-sixth National Day for Organ and Tissue Donation is also celebrated in Emilia-Romagna — Health

Donini: “Choosing to donate is a gesture of great generosity and enormous social importance”

Over 1 million and 100 thousand declarations of consent to the donation registered in the authorized municipal registers (as of December 31, 2022). The regional health service engaged in awareness-raising activities, the Italian municipalities are also in the field with the social campaign #LecittàdelSì

April 17, 2023 – Donating your organs is an extremely altruistic and generous act, which makes a difference in someone else’s life, even saving it.

Also there Emilia Romagna regionTomorrow Sunday 16th Aprilcelebrates the 26th edition of the National day of organ and tissue donation and transplantationan annual event promoted by the Ministry of Health to encourage organ donation and underline the importance of this solidarity gesture.

All the regional health service is busy with awareness and information activities on the territory, to ensure that more and more people make this choice than in Emilia Romagna is increasingly practiced, also making possible a substantial increase in the number of transplants. The 2022 was a record year Of reported donorswhich have been 306 compared to 278 in 2021, of which 206 actually used compared to 166 in 2021. Best result ever achieved in the region also for the transplant activity, with a total of 516 – they were 493 in 2021 – numbers also among the highest at national level.

Well too and give in 2023: al April 12th I’m 90 the donors reported (+13 compared to the same period of 2022), 61 used (+9), e oppositions drop by 3%.. Transplants are also on the risewith 153 carried out in 2023 (+16 compared to the same period of the previous year) e corneal sampling: 628 (126 up).

“Transplantation – underlines the Councilor for Health Policies, Raffaele Donini– constitutes the last possible solution for many patients, when existing therapies have lost their effectiveness and there is a strong compromise of vital organs. In other cases, while not essential for survival, it greatly improves the patient’s life. But without donation there is no transplant. 2022 was a record year, but even more needs to be done. This requires constant awareness and information work, in addition to the operational response provided by the capillary network in the area, and the contribution of voluntary associations”.

Awareness initiatives

The Region and the Transplant Reference Center IS have been collaborating for some time to achieve these objectives, organizing conferences, meetings, communication campaigns to increase the number of donations and train medical personnel so that organ harvesting and transplant techniques are safe and with high standards of qualification. Multiple the initiatives promoted on the occasion of Organ, Tissue and Cell Donation Day: i channels web e social (Facebook e Instagram) of “A Conscious Choice”, the communication campaign of the Emilia-Romagna Transplant Reference Center, will be populated with audio and video content, aimed at raise awareness of the donation users, thanks to testimonials of donors and transplant recipients.

In collaboration with Anci the initiative of the National Transplant Center will be promoted #LecittàdelSì The social campaign aimed at mayors and theirs administrations aims to strengthen the involvement of Municipalities in promotion of Organ, Tissue and Cell donation and the will registration serviceon the occasion of the issuance or renewal of the Identity card. In fact, the Municipalities contribute to the collection of consents from citizens with a very significant contribution, as can be seen from the data of the 2023 Gift Index.

Al 31 December 2022 have been registered 1,116,819 declarations of will in the authorized Municipalities of the region.

The activity of donation and transplants in 2022 in Emilia-Romagna (113.42 KB)