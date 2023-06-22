Sunstroke, not just at the sea: what to know, causes, symptoms and how to avoid it

Sunstroke is attributed in particular to days on the beach, but there are numerous situations related to this problem.

Sunstroke is part of the heat-related pathologies that it also includes cramps, exhaustion and heat stroke. This pathology differs from heatstroke in two ways. In the first we see that heatstroke also includes causes that have nothing to do with the sun, in the second reason we understand that sun exposure causes specific symptoms in addition to heat exposure.

These disturbances should not be interpreted separately, but as a consequence of symptoms that are given by the loss of regulation of body temperature by our body. The severity of this disorder varies according to the problems that are encountered. Heat cramps don’t cause too much concern, while with the onset of heatstroke you need to start worrying about your health. Below we discover the causes, symptoms and remedies specifically.

What to do in case of sunstroke

There are many causes of sunstroke, so you need to pay attention to these factors. The first is obviously too high a temperature, for example during heat waves of 32° or 33°. High humidity is also dangerous, because it reduces the effectiveness of sweating. The youngest or the elderly are most at risk. Obesity is also another condition that puts you more at risk of sunstroke. Finally, dehydration can also cause problems of this type.

What are the remedies in the face of a bad sunstroke – (tantasalute.it)

The symptoms are many and are similar for both adults and children. The prime example is heat edema which leads to swelling and discomfort in the extremities due to dilation of blood vessels and fluid buildup. Ocular symptoms, on the other hand, include red eyes and high tearing. Skin lesions are also included, such as milia caused by blockage of sweat glands and erythema, or sunburn. Finally, involuntary and persistent cramps and general malaise linked to dehydration occur.

There are various useful remedies for this problem, but the first thing to do is to remove the person at risk from the hot environment and give him water that is not too cold or hot. In general it is recommended to stop any activity, especially sports and take mineral salts as soon as possible. Then you have to lift your feet and legs in the air, while the body must be kept stretched out, especially in the case of swollen ankles or if there is a sense of fainting. Remove clothing that is too tight and in the most dangerous cases, it could be useful to spray warm water on the skin.

