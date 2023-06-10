SuperEnalotto, hit 6 of 42.5 million euros with a one-euro ticket: the winner in Teramo

In tonight’s draw, 42,590,153.89 euros was hit on the 6th. No 5+1.

It was hit on the 6th at the SupErenalotto. The lucky winner, with a card of just one euro, will take home a multi-million euro jackpot of €42,590,153.89. As reported by Agipronews, the winning lineup (8 30 33 40 64 78 JOLLY 42 SUPERSTAR 59) was made in Teramoin via Statale 80.

The winning combination of Superenalotto:

SuperEnalotto winning combination: 64 – 8 – 30 – 33 – 78 – 40

Numero Jolly: 42

Superstar number: 59

Jackpot: 42.400.000€

The third 6 at the 2023 SuperEnalotto

Tonight’s is the third 6 of 2023: the first Jackpot of this year dates back to last February 16, when the highest prize in the history of the game was awarded, a shot from 371.1 million euros centered on the Systems bulletin board, thanks to the 450 euro “A good star” system, divided into 90 cards of 5 euro each, for a win of around 4 million euro each. The encore came a few weeks later, on March 25, when they were won 73.8 million euros.

Dal 1997 centrati 128 6 al SeperEnalotto

With that of tonight there are 128 winnings with the “6” made since the birth of SuperEnalotto. From 1997 to today, considering only the first category winnings, prizes worth over 5 billion euros have been distributed. Mathematically, there are 622 million possible sextuplets to hit the exact combination. The new game formula, introduced in 2016, has also contributed to the growth of the Jackpot: a more substantial part of the collection is allocated to the jackpot, you can also win with 2 and there are instant prizes.

The Top 10 of the 6 in history

This is the Top 10 Jackpots in history:

1 16/02/23 371,133,424.51 euro Systems Notice Board

2 13/08/19 209,160,441.54 euro Lodi (LO)

3 30/10/10 177,729,043.16 euro Systems Notice Board

4 27/10/16 163,538,706.00 euros Vibo Valentia (VV)

5 22/5/21 156.294.151,36 euro Montappone (FM)

6 22/08/09 147.807.299,08 euro Bagnone (MS)

7 09/02/10 139,022,314.64 euro Parma (PR) and Pistoia (PT)

8 17/04/18 130,195,242.12 euros Caltanissetta (CL)

9 23/10/08 100.756.197,30 euro Catania (CT)

10 19/05/12 94.836.378,29 euro Catania (CT)