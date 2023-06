It was hit on the 6th of the Superenalotto: the winning combination yielded a win of 42,590,153.89 euros. The winning bet was made in Teramo, at the Nicolini tobacco shop. Victory was achieved with a one-euro chip. Tonight’s is the third victory of 2023, after the record one of 371.1 million on February 16 and the one of 73.8 million on March 25 last year.

