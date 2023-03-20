8
- Surrogate motherhood, there is a dispute between Annunziata and Roccella on TV. The presenter loses her temper with the Minister: « ilmessaggero.it
- Roccella da Annunziata’s attack: “Surrogacy? It’s a market for children. Our model pre… the Republic
- Annunziata blurts out to Roccella: «You have the responsibility to make these laws, c…o». Then the apologies live TV Courier
- Lucia Annunziata, dirty word live on ‘Half an hour more’ during a spat with Minister Roccella Virgil News
- Roccella-Annunziata quarrel heated, then the journalist apologizes ANSA agency
- See full coverage on Google News