Appointment with sport and prevention from 16 to 18 September in Turin, at the Circolo della Stampa Sporting. The event is “Tennis & Friends” within which a series of initiatives will be organized for the promotion of women’s health and healthy lifestyles. School students are involved in many educational and recreational activities specially designed for them by a team of medical specialists, federations and supporting partners. Information material will be distributed but above all it will be possible to have free access to consultations and medical examinations for the prevention of female tumors, in the “Women’s Health” area, thanks to the IncontraDonna Foundation (partner of Tennis & Friends) and to the oncologists and gynecologists of the Mauriziano Umberto Hospital. I of Turin.

“The alliance with the world of sport is in our opinion fundamental against cancer – says Adriana Bonifacino, President of the IncontraDonna Foundation – The need to practice it constantly and from an early age to prevent numerous diseases, not only oncological but also cardiovascular, respiratory, metabolic and neurological. A simple message that must be relaunched especially in this moment in which the lifestyles of Italians have worsened, also due to Covid. Furthermore, it is also necessary to promote secondary prevention, and therefore screening programs in Italy, after the difficult years of the pandemic. We thank Tennis & Friends for having identified us as a strategic partner for the Turin event and also for the one to be held at the Foro Italico in Rome from 7 to 9 October “.

Over the past 10 years, Tennis & Friends has promoted prevention throughout Italy. In total, 137,500 free medical examinations have been offered since 2011. In Turin alone, during the last edition of the project, more than 2,000 were carried out. “It is known as demonstrated by numerous scientific studies that physical activity can counteract the onset of many forms of cancer – underlines Massimo Di Maio, Director of University Medical Oncology of the Mauriziano Hospital and National Secretary of the Italian Association of Oncology Medical (AIOM) -. Sport also helps fight overweight which is another cancer risk factor that should not be underestimated. Finally, regular medical checks, and more generally attention to any symptoms of cancer, are another weapon at our disposal. It is therefore an honor and a pleasure for us to participate in an important initiative that manages to involve thousands of people of all ages in every appointment ”.