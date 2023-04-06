The total figure is 172 million euros. The capital gains in the sights of the Rome and Tivoli prosecutors for the investigation that involve are so much AS Roma, SS Lazio e Salernitana. After yesterday’s searches, the Roman clubs defended themselves by denying any wrongdoing. The years under the lens are 2017, 2018, 2019 e 2021. There are a total of 16 suspects. The crimes hypothesized by the prosecutors Francesco Lo Voi e Francesco Menditto are issuing false invoices for non-existent transactions and false corporate communications. Giallorossi and biancocelesti were both listed on the Stock Exchange (now the Friedkin company has exited it). The 12-page search warrant he also criticizes Roma for failing to prepare “models of organization and management suitable for preventing crimes of the same type as those that occurred, thus making it possible for the suspects to implement them”.

The investigation into the Giallorossi

According to the Roman edition of Republic the survey focuses not only on the sale of Leonardo Spinazzola e Luca Pellegrinibut also business with the Sassuolo. il Verona and theAtalanta. The first negotiation dates back to the summer of 2017when the company was still owned by James Pallotta (also investigated with his collaborators). At the time, when Roma were coached by ex Sassuolo Eusebio Di Francesco, Gregoire Defrel arrives in Trigoria for approx 20.5 million euros. But in the same negotiation in Emilia Romagna the then captain of the Giallorossi spring ended Riccardo Marchizza e David Frattesi. With ratings of respectively 3 e 5 million euros. Frattesi is now in the national team and his card has a rating of 30 million. The second negotiation under the lens is the one that led Bryan Cristante (27.6 million euros) in Rome. It is inserted into this Marco Tumminello for a capital gain from 4.5 million euros. The second is now in series CLucan style Gelbison.

The Kumbulla and Pellegrini affairs

With Verona, the purchase under the lens is that of the Albanian Marash Kumbulla. This too concluded on the basis of an important figure, 29.5 million euros. The assessment is arrived at by inserting the price tags in the negotiation Because CetinTurkish defender, and young people Aboudramane Diaby e Mattia Cancellieri. Both valued at 2.5 million. While for Cetin Roma has budgeted 4.4 million capital gain. Assistant Prosecutor Stefano Pesci not pm Maria Sabina Calabretta e Rita Ceraso they also charge the suspects with the omission and alteration of data relating to the company’s economic, equity and financial situation. In addition to “actions designed to allow third parties to evade taxes on income or value added”. In the register of suspects there are the names of the president and the vice president Dan and Ryan Friedkinof the former president James Pallottaof the former managing directors Umberto Gandini e Guido Fiengaformer executive vice president and former executive director Mauro Baldissoni. In addition to those of some executives.

Exchanges between Salernitana and Lazio

Then there is the special situation of Salernitana and Lazio. The power of attorney of Tivoliwho investigates the Biancocelesti for competence, looks at the market of the club at the time sold by the president Claudio Lotito (now under investigation with the ds The Tares) to a trust to allow registration in Serie A. Before the sale a Daniel Iervolino. In the crosshairs are the transactions that brought seven players from Salernitana to Lazio. The prosecutor investigates the affairs Akpro bag (12.7 million euros), Mattia Sprocati (3,25), Tiago Casasola (3), Emanuele Cicerelli (2,5), Biagio Morrone (0,5), Matthias Novella (0,3) e Andrew Marino (0.25). Of these, the only one to still tread the fields of Serie A is Akpro bagnow at Empoli.

The indictment of the biancocelesti

The indictment states that lotas chairman of the Management Board of SS Lazio SpA, together with Marco Moschini as Chief Executive Officer, Mark Knight as Administrative Director and Igli Tare as Sporting Director of the Company, «in competition with each other, making use of the sales invoices of the players sold by US Salernitana, the result of artificial evaluations compared to the market value of the individual player at the time of the sale, indicated in the declarations of the annual incomes fictitious passive elements (“inflated” costs), as well as making the respective disproportionate purchase values ​​of the players appear in the company financial statements, thus distorting the value of the sports club’s assets “.

