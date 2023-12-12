The 3 false myths about extra virgin olive oil revealed by a nutritionist

The Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) has been a staple in Italian cuisine for centuries and is known for its numerous health benefits. However, a nutritionist has recently debunked three common myths associated with this precious ingredient that many people are still attached to.

Despite the disproportionate increases in the price of extra virgin olive oil in recent months, it remains a popular choice for salads, first and second courses in Italian households. The nutritional values of EVOO make it a better choice compared to other oils, making it a strong ally in maintaining a healthy diet.

Nutritionist Giulia Biondi, known for her TikTok channel @bilanciamo, has revealed three common myths associated with extra virgin olive oil. One of the most common misconceptions is the belief that cooked olive oil makes you fat. Biondi clarified that this is not true and that cooked olive oil does not contain more calories than raw oil. She also dispelled the notion that frying with extra virgin olive oil makes you fat, emphasizing that EVOO has a good smoke point and can maintain the quality of fatty acids, although it may lead to a loss of antioxidants and polyphenols.

Another false myth that Biondi addressed is the belief that those on a diet cannot consume more than two teaspoons of oil per day. The doctor clarified that healthy eating guidelines actually recommend 2 to 4 tablespoons of oil per day.

Biondi’s advice for consuming extra virgin olive oil is to use it raw in one meal, such as dinner, and to be mindful of the cooking methods to preserve its beneficial substances. The nutritionist’s revelations have shed light on some of the common misunderstandings associated with this beloved ingredient, urging people to rethink their beliefs about extra virgin olive oil.