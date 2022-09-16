Laziness and tiredness are no longer good excuses to get in shape. If you hate going to the gym or don’t have time to do it, work out comes home with apps to download to your mobile phone to train every day. We have found the best ones that you just can’t do without to have a sculpted physique …

If for many of you autumn is a season that leads to melancholy and laziness, for many others it is the time to get back in shape after indulging in the summer months. Needless to say: our year, after all, is always moving between costume rehearsal – autumn / spring remise en forme – kg from panettone to Christmas. Not all of us are gym addicts, although trying is always our goal. If when we arrive home in the evening we do not want to go out again to go, we can choose for one indoor training and, fortunately, technology rushes to the rescue. In recent times, especially in the period of Covid, when we were forced to stay at home and doing nothing had become boring, many were born app to do work out while staying in the living room. This, in a short time, has become a rapidly growing trend because it is ideal for any type of person, for all tastes and ages. The moment has come: look like Jane Fonda or a personal trainer, turn on the music, and download the one that seems most suitable for you among those we offer. Three two one GO!

Nike Training Club: Nike’s official app that combines comprehensive training with ease of use

This app is the one that has the primacy over allthe one that always remains one warranty and, perhaps, the first to have been made. Indeed, it is able to give advice for a targeted workout and to do it very easily. At the first access it is necessary to provide all personal data including weight and height, as well as letting people know how much you train generally. From these data the app proposes a series of workouts suitable for everyone through: a video and audio guide. If you are more curious and daring then you can go to “explore” section where there are many types of workouts for those who are already a fitness professional. Then there is one third section contains a series of targeted single workouts to improve specific aspects. You can even choose the same workouts performed by professional athletes. The last section is dedicated to training programs focused on different objectives spread over several weeks. To end the workout Nike Training Club always proposes the relaxation with yoga exercises.

Skimble Workout Trainer: the app for a personalized workout

With this app you are free to choose the workout you want! Enter your data here too… but with an extra note: the number of training days. You choose a workout among those proposed or among the many present in the app database and perform the exercises following the video and audio explanation. By connecting to the bluetooth you can connect the app to a heart rate monitor to check your heart rate. If you intend to use the app in a more advanced way, by paying you can get the premium version that will allow you to select one of the “featured trainers”or certified professionals who propose their workouts and follow the user step by step, like real personal trainers.

Keelo – Strength HIIT Workouts: the app for all crossfit fans

Il crossfit in recent years it has become the most popular workouttogether with the padel, the one that men and women cannot do without to have a molded body. This type of sport that is practiced in rather bare gyms, today can also be practiced at home with the app Keelo – Strength HIIT Workouts. Here you will find high-intensity programs, tailored to your tastes. The app recommends a series of short workouts depending on the equipment you have at home, and your level of training, explaining how to do the exercise with a interactive video.

Yoga Down Dog: the app for yoga lovers

What’s nicer than ending an evening or starting the day with a beautiful yoga session to do at home? You can do this with a specialized app based only on asana. We are talking about Yoga Down Dog . Here a series of positions capable of reporting are performed and proposed harmony between body and mind. Do it with precision is the first rule, for this you will find tutorials, simple explanations, exercises and lessons on demand for each level, from basic to advanced. Each session unites yoga and meditation, to be chosen according to the time of day and the goal. You can select the music, voice, level, duration. The more the practice is integrated with one’s inner rhythm and day, the more the benefits are real.

Sweat with Kayla: l’app di workout per sole donne

Sweat with Kayla is the Mialleno.it app, created for a healthy lifestyle and for every level of personal training. This application, designed for women only, was launched by the trainer launched Kayla Itsines and her boyfriend Tobi Pearcealready famous on social networks for the success of the ebook Bikini Body Guide. Being an application, it is constantly updated with new exercises to do at home, nutrition advice in the form of a real one daily diet with healthy recipes, motivational reminders, exercise timers and a new part dedicated to weight training exercises to sculpt the body. Kayla in her app proposes different programs: home bodyweight training, the one with the equipment in the gym to sculpt the muscles more and tone up, the Vinyasa type Yoga to improve flexibility and finally the post pregnancy one.

30 Day Fitness Challenge: the app that challenges you to get fit and lose weight

This app created by professional coaches, helps improve health and fitness and is scientifically proven. Strictly following the rules of fitness, the 30 day fitness challenge makes you increase theexercise intensity. There are programs that are real in their own righthead-to-head fide divided into 3 levels, from beginners to professionals. This application does not claim to have the completeness of the others: no videos of hundreds of exercises, no flexible tools to organize your workouts, but it helps in the most important thing: train consistently. This home workout app offers some workouts other than follow every day, for 30 days and invites them to take the mat out of the closet to do abdominals and other exercises. If your main problem is “wants”, Can be a great incentive, guiding you in your workouts.