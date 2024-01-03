The Best Fruits and Vegetables to Improve Your Nutrition and Lose Weight

Fruit and Vegetable Recommendations from Harvard University’s Health Page

Harvard University suggests consuming a diet full of fruits and vegetables as part of a healthy lifestyle. However, it’s noted that no single food provides all the nutrients needed for the body. Therefore, planning a well-rounded, healthy eating regimen is essential.

Fruits and vegetables are known to reduce blood pressure, decrease the risk of heart disease, prevent certain types of cancer, and positively affect blood sugar levels. The World Health Organization also defines these foods as essential components of a healthy diet.

When it comes to losing weight, fruits play a crucial role. Pharmacist and nutrition specialist Belén Acero explains that fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which help regulate intestinal transit and avoid constipation. In addition to the health benefits, fruits aid in weight loss. Notable fruits mentioned include apples, strawberries, kiwis, and watermelons, among others. According to Mayo Clinic, apples are an excellent source of fiber and vitamin C, contributing to the body’s hydration and decreased appetite.

On the other hand, various vegetables help with weight loss and provide essential nutrients. Harvard University lists several vegetables such as asparagus, chard, celery, broccoli, and cauliflower, which contribute to a healthy, balanced diet. Additionally, vegetables contain low calories yet are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, offering effective support for weight loss.

It’s important to note that a balanced diet includes all food groups. Consulting a health specialist for nutrition plans is advised, especially for weight loss programs.

