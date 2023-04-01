Whether for relaxing or for a Netflix evening – the sofa is one of the most used pieces of furniture in every household and is the heart of every living room. Buying a new sofa is a long-term investment and proper care is essential to ensure that we can enjoy it for many years to come. But let’s be honest – fortunes happen to all of us and a dirty sofa is not a pretty one Sight. Okay, how can you clean microfiber sofa? What should you pay particular attention to and which home remedies really help? All this and other helpful tips can be found in our article!

How often to clean microfiber sofa?

Regardless of whether we are cleaning a yellowed toilet seat or the microfibre sofa – regular and correct care is essential to keep everything nice and clean. However, when asked how often you clean your couch, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. If you live alone or with your partner, vacuuming the sofa once a week is sufficient. But if you have children or pets, then you should do this every 1 to 2 days. Any stains and discolorations, such as from red wine or leftover food, must be treated as quickly as possible with the right agents. This is especially true if you’re cleaning a light-colored microfiber sofa, as the stains are more visible on lighter-colored surfaces.

How to clean microfiber sofa? These home remedies really help

Before you clean your microfiber sofa, you should first carefully read the manufacturer’s care instructions. For example, there are some pieces of furniture that are only suitable for dry cleaning and if this is the case then only use powdered cleaning agents. If you are also allowed to treat the sofa with liquid cleaners, then proceed as follows:

First vacuum the sofa well.

Apply cleaning agent and leave to act for the specified exposure time or depending on the degree of soiling.

Dab well with an absorbent cloth.

If the dirt is too bad, you can repeat the process.

Let the sofa dry completely overnight.

Clean the microfibre sofa with glass cleaner

The glass cleaner is not only suitable for cleaning windows and it is actually one of the most effective home remedies for cleaning microfibre sofas. This can be used to treat individual stains as well as the entire upholstery surface and the result is really flawless. How to clean a microfiber sofa with glass cleaner:

Vacuum the sofa well first.

Lightly spray the stains or the entire surface with the glass cleaner and gently massage in with a clean cloth.

If the dirt is too bad, leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Then gently pat the microfibre sofa dry with a dry pad and then let it dry overnight.

Clean the couch with dish soap

If the couch is suitable for water-based cleaning, the microfiber sofa can also be cleaned with detergent. Especially with greasy stains, the home remedy can work wonders and make the sofa look like new. Here is a small but useful tip – to avoid any water stains and to be on the safe side, use distilled water and not tap water. To do this, mix 1-2 tablespoons of washing-up liquid with about 200-300 ml of water and pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Spray onto affected areas and massage in with a clean cloth. Leave on for at least 40 minutes and pat dry with a clean cloth. Let the sofa dry overnight.

Clean the microfiber sofa with baking soda or baking soda

Whether to get yellowed toilet seats white again or for the couch – baking powder and baking soda are now real all-rounders in the household and one of the cheapest and at the same time most effective home remedies of all. So it’s no wonder that we can also use it to clean our microfibre sofa. For a light couch refreshment, spread baking soda over the couch and leave overnight. The next day, simply vacuum it up. On the other hand, if you want to use it to remove stubborn dirt, rub the baking soda into the couch with a slightly damp cloth and leave it to work overnight. When completely dry, vacuum away the residue. Baking soda is also great for removing odors from the sofa and killing any bacteria.

Clean greasy microfibre sofa with curd soap

Good old curd soap is also an excellent home remedy for cleaning greasy microfibre sofas. However, this method does not work for sofas that are only suitable for dry cleaning. First, wet the surface with lukewarm distilled water and rub gently with the soap. Depending on the degree of soiling, leave the mixture to act for at least 30 minutes. Then carefully remove the foam with a clean, damp cloth. Let it dry overnight and your couch is clean.

Use vinegar to remove odors from the sofa

Whether as a descaler or to clean the microfibre sofa – apple cider vinegar is also a real miracle cure with a wide variety of uses in the household. This not only removes greasy stains, but also unpleasant odors from the sofa. Mix vinegar and distilled water in a 2:1 spray bottle and spray all over the couch or affected areas. Allow to act briefly and then wipe off with clean water and a clean cloth. And don’t worry – the vinegar smell will disappear after a few hours.

Clean the couch with shaving cream

Yes, you read it correctly – a microfibre sofa can also be cleaned with shaving foam. The home remedy is particularly effective for very stubborn and greasy stains. To do this, mix 1-2 tablespoons of shaving foam with about 200 ml of water and treat the affected areas with it and leave the mixture to work for about 30-40 minutes. Pat dry with a wet cloth and allow to dry completely.