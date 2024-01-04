Study Suggests Hydroxychloroquine Treatment Caused Thousands of Premature Deaths

A recent scientific study published in the magazine Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy has revealed that the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in hospitalized Covid patients during the first wave of the virus may have caused almost 17,000 premature deaths in six countries. French researchers estimated the premature mortality associated with this treatment in countries including Belgium, France, Italy, and the United States. The use of HCQ was prevalent during the first wave of the pandemic, despite the absence of evidence documenting its clinical benefits.

The objective of the researchers was to calculate the number of attributable deaths to the treatment in countries where it was applied to hospitalized patients during the first two or three months of the pandemic. The study found that in Belgium, out of 19,644 hospitalized patients, 10,018 received HCQ and 240 died from it. Similar data was observed in France, Italy, Turkey, and the United States.

The study authors emphasized the danger of using drugs with low levels of evidence for the management of future pandemics. They stressed the need for evidence-based treatments and the importance of avoiding potentially harmful medications. The findings of the study raise significant concerns about the use of HCQ in the treatment of Covid patients and highlight the need for more robust evidence before implementing experimental treatments.

