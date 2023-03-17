It would not be new for the communities that host people being treated for drug addiction, to welcome prisoners, as proposed by Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro, also to empty the prisons. The Undersecretary of Justice said: «I’m working on a provision that imagines involving the Third Sector, those closed San Patrignano-style communities, to build an alternative path to detention”. At the basis of the idea is the desire to try to resolve the issue of overcrowding in penitentiaries, by emptying the prisons of about 30 percent of prisoners with various addictions, especially substances, and relying on private social structures . According to Delmastro, the text of the proposal is still being finalized, so it is not yet possible to define a timetable because first we need to deal with the players in the field, starting with the Third sector entities called into question. «It is a path to be shared with the non-profit world in order to fully understand the structural capacity. And with the Regions that have the delegation to health and will have to certify the cooperatives and control their management. The plan – said Delmastro in an interview with Messenger – it would work like this: the judge already in the sentence can replace the days in prison indicated with an equal number in a protected community. That is, if you are sentenced to two years you can serve them all there. If you then take 8 months to detox, for the remaining time the community will help you train and find work. But the community will be monitored 24 hours a day, if you escape you have blown your second chance and you will be prosecuted for the crime of evasion. And the state, like a good family man, will no longer be able to be trusted. I will not compromise on this. You see, I’m a basic jurist, I embody the average man. But it is a position that I claim because this is what makes us get votes ».