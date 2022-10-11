Since the beginning of the school year, hundreds of children from the Antonio Castellaccio primary school of via Baldedda in Sassari are forced to carry out the hour of outdoor physical education. Reason? A’opening in the gym tent, operates this summer of unknown vandalsbut that no one has bothered to repair and that made the unusable structure.

“The gym has become a kingdom of ants and mice – exclaims Giuseppe Allocca, parent of a child who attends the fifth grade of the school -. It is therefore impossible to carry out physical education. I went, and I am not the only one, to complain to the principal The head teacher told me that she reported the situation in the Municipality, but no one intervened. We parents too – she concludes – we went directly to some exponents of the Administration, but we were told that there is no money for repairs“.

The fact is that the bad season is upon us and it will not always be possible for children to do physical education outdoors. Not to mention that the sports structure is increasingly in danger of being ruined.

© All rights reserved