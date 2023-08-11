The Importance of Staying Hydrated in Hot Weather: Protecting Kidney Health and Overall Well-being

Italian Urologists Warn Against Dehydration in Hot Weather

Italian urologists are urging individuals to practice regular and ample hydration in order to combat the negative effects of dehydration on the kidneys. As temperatures rise during the summer months, the body loses more fluids through sweating and breathing, which puts a strain on the kidneys. These organs are crucial in maintaining the body’s water balance, as well as eliminating toxins and waste from the blood.

Giuseppe Carrieri, President of the Italian Society of Urology (Siu), highlighted the detrimental impact of dehydration on kidney function. According to Carrieri, dehydration complicates the kidneys’ ability to efficiently eliminate harmful substances, reducing diuresis and compromising homeostasis.

In light of these concerns, Siu issued a statement warning against dehydration and stressing the importance of regularly and abundantly hydrating, even before the sensation of thirst arises. Carrieri further emphasized that heatwaves, often accompanied by high humidity, intense solar radiation, and lack of ventilation, can result in increased health problems. This is particularly true when very high temperatures persist for several consecutive days, posing a significant risk in the field of urology.

Proper hydration supports kidney function, prevents the formation of kidney stones, and reduces the risk of infections in the lower urinary tract, such as cystitis (inflammation of the bladder) and prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate gland), as well as at the upper urinary tract level, such as pyelonephritis, which is a more serious condition. Additionally, maintaining adequate hydration contributes to the overall well-being of the urinary system.

The Siu’s expert advice coincides with the need for individuals to prioritize their health and well-being, particularly during hot weather. By adopting a habit of proactive and sufficient hydration, individuals can mitigate the risks associated with dehydration, ensuring the maintenance of kidney function and overall urinary system health.

