Overwatch 2 Receives Mixed Reviews on Steam Launch

Blizzard Entertainment‘s highly anticipated game “Overwatch 2” has finally made its way to the Steam platform. This is a historic moment as it marks the first time a game from Blizzard can be played and reviewed on Steam. However, the initial response from players has not been overwhelmingly positive.

Since its launch on August 11, “Overwatch 2” has received mixed reviews on Steam. As of 10:00 AM, only 27% of the 8,893 reviews have given the game a favorable rating. It is important to note that since “Overwatch 2” is a free game, players can leave comments after just installing and starting the game, without necessarily having enough playing time to form a comprehensive opinion.

In addition to the game itself, the “Omnic Invasion Pack” DLC, which was also released on the same day, has received overwhelmingly negative reviews. Many players have reported issues with accessing the PvE story mode after purchasing the DLC. This indicates a potential failure in Blizzard’s account activation system. Even if the issue is resolved, the negative reviews may still have an impact on the overall perception of the game.

The “Omnic Invasion” DLC offers three story missions, taking players to Lucio’s hometown in Rio de Janeiro, then on to Toronto to meet Sojourn, and finally, a battle against Torbjörn in Gothenburg. These missions provide a glimpse into the possible storyline of the sequel.

“Overwatch 2” officially launched on Steam on August 11, and the “Omnic Invasion” package is available for purchase at a price of NT$469.

Fans of the popular competitive shooting game have eagerly awaited the release of “Overwatch 2” on Steam. While the game’s arrival on the platform is a significant milestone, Blizzard Entertainment will need to address the concerns raised by players and work towards improving the overall gaming experience in order to maintain a positive reputation on Steam.