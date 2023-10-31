The Importance of Time and Mental Health: Insights from Fedez’s Illness

Create a news article using this content

“The illness made me understand the importance of time and how a wound needs time to be healed. It made me understand the importance of mental health and how this issue is a concrete emergency.” As Fedez to Che tempo che fa (Nine), interviewed by Fabio Fazio.

When the leader remembers the words of Gianluca Vialli who, when describing his illness, said that it had made him become a better person, Fedez became emotional, recalling the long phone call he had with him before the operation: “Unfortunately I haven’t improved as a person yet, but I’m working on it. When I found out I had pancreatic cancer I was lucky enough to hear about it. At that moment in which he himself was experiencing the disease, he managed to find time to spend on the phone with a person he didn’t know at all and this says a lot about who Gianluca was on a human level.”

