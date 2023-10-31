Home » The Importance of Time and Mental Health: Insights from Fedez’s Illness
Health

The Importance of Time and Mental Health: Insights from Fedez’s Illness

by admin
The Importance of Time and Mental Health: Insights from Fedez’s Illness

Create a news article using this content

“The illness made me understand the importance of time and how a wound needs time to be healed. It made me understand the importance of mental health and how this issue is a concrete emergency.” As Fedez to Che tempo che fa (Nine), interviewed by Fabio Fazio.

When the leader remembers the words of Gianluca Vialli who, when describing his illness, said that it had made him become a better person, Fedez became emotional, recalling the long phone call he had with him before the operation: “Unfortunately I haven’t improved as a person yet, but I’m working on it. When I found out I had pancreatic cancer I was lucky enough to hear about it. At that moment in which he himself was experiencing the disease, he managed to find time to spend on the phone with a person he didn’t know at all and this says a lot about who Gianluca was on a human level.”

See also  Abdominal colic: what are they? When to see a doctor?

You may also like

UPDATE on Disney’s NEW Pixar Place Hotel Opening...

Allergies on the rise but only 2% of...

Conference in Grosseto Sheds Light on Stroke Prevention...

Young people have sex earlier and without protection

UF Fraternities Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Theta Chi...

I premi Humanizing Health Award 2023- breaking latest...

The Power of Nutrition: Purifying Arteries and Managing...

The cure. by Massimo Cozza – Mental Health...

Revolutionary Advances in Liver Cancer Treatment: A Ray...

AUSL Modena – The memory of Roberto Rubbiani,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy