Growth Champion 2024: ehotel AG awarded by FOCUS-Business and Statista News Berlin – News Berlin Politics Current news on the Internet

Berlin, October 30, 2023 – The news magazine FOCUS, in cooperation with the independent research institute Statista, has named ehotel AG as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Germany for 2024. The Berlin hotel booking platform ehotel was able to successfully assert itself in a highly competitive environment of 13,300 invited companies.

Our strategy for sustainable growth

“This award is another milestone in our mission to optimize accommodation bookings for business customers worldwide. It confirms the effectiveness of our holistic strategy in the hotel booking process, which extends from sourcing to billing,” says Fritz Zerweck, CEO of ehotel AG. “We invest in advanced technologies and in the development of our employees. We keep both financial, social and ecological responsibility in mind.”

Fiscal expertise as a competitive advantage

As a specialized hotel booking platform for business trips, we are represented for tax purposes not just in one, but in more than 20 European countries. This special expertise sets new standards for fiscal compliance and VAT refunds in the industry. Our deep understanding of tax law requirements across national borders gives us a clear competitive advantage and contributes significantly to our positive growth dynamics. This unique positioning enables us to meet the complex requirements of internationally operating companies and at the same time continuously drive forward our growth.

Comprehensive range and best buy option

Thanks to our advanced aggregation capabilities, which offer content from around over 600 different Central Reservation Systems (CRS), as well as interfaces to various hotel wholesalers and direct access to the websites of many hotels and hotel chains, we create an exceptional best buy opportunity. This makes the work of buyers and travel managers much easier and is a key factor in our continued growth.

Internationalization strategy 2024

The planned expansion of our global reach in 2024 will not only increase value for our customers, but also serve as a catalyst for further business growth. “Look forward to concrete announcements next year that will further sharpen our global strategy,” adds Zerweck.

Objective confirmation by Statista

The award methodology, developed in partnership with Statista, confirms the effectiveness of our strategies through objective criteria, including average annual growth rate – more information: https://focusbusiness.de/ Growthchampions

Summary

ehotel AG is heading into 2024 stronger and more ambitious. This award not only confirms our successful business strategy, but also highlights the importance of our technological and fiscal expertise. Looking to the future, we continue to focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

You can find out more about ehotel here: https://www.ehotel.de

