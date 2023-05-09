The intermittent fasting diet is a hoax, and we explain why

Among the many diets we hear about, intermittent fasting is depopulating which, however, can present various risks.

With summer just around the corner, the will to get back in shape to pass the costume test, especially if you let yourself go a bit during the winter. Losing weight is not easy and it is necessary to make some sacrifices, it takes patience and a lot of good will.

First of all it is good to know the term diet indicates the set of nutrients ingested by man to satisfy food needs, especially in reference to the total calories consumed. When it comes to lose weight specifically, we are talking about slimming diets, that is, a food style such as to reduce the amount of calories ingested compared to one’s own needs. Although, in common parlance, many use the word “diet” precisely to indicate this second aspect.

In many when it comes to “go on a diet” they prefer do-it-yourself, going online to find the one that best suits their lifestyle and tastes, without paying too much attention to the possible consequences. In these cases, the advice is always to rely on a specialist who will be able to better evaluate the one that best suits your body, especially when it comes to losing a lot of weight or in the presence of particular health problems.

In general, still better avoid the ones that promise amazing results in no time because, even if they were to work, there is always the risk of contraindications: from gaining, in a short time, more weight than what has been lost, up to serious risks for one’s health.

Is the intermittent fasting diet bad for you?

One of those that is depopulating on the web in the last period is the intermittent fasting diet, thanks to the rumors that would like it as the most used by Hollywood stars. In reality, it is not really a type of diet, but a lifestyle that establishes some moments of fasting.

To be precise, there are 4 types of intermittent fasting diets:

fast once or twice a week for 24 hours

fast every other day

fast daily for 12 to 16 hours and cram two meals into the other remaining hours

cut your diet down to 500 calories 2 days a week and eat normally on the other days

The health risks of the intermittent fasting diet

The main problem is that there is a lack of scientific evidence on the long-term effects of this type of diet when you want to lose weight. Some specialists initiate gods therapeutic pathways based on fasting to work on neurocognitive and physiological implications, but not for weight loss. In fact, it is considered not recommended, nor recommendable.

In conclusion we can say with certainty that it is better to avoid relying on experimental methods especially without consulting an expert first. This doesn’t mean that you necessarily have to rely on someone every time you need to lose a few extra pounds. You can try it first reduce the amount of carbohydratesavoid particularly fatty foods, do not consume alcohol or sweet drinks and, above all, eat at regular times, avoiding between meals.

