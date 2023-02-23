“It’s a completely improper letter.” As the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara comments on the broadcast “Mattino 5” the letter written by the principal of the Liceo da Vinci in Florence Annalisa Savino to the students, after the attack that took place on Saturday morning in front of the Michelangiolo high school. “I was sad to read it, it is not up to a principal to send messages of this type and the content has nothing to do with reality: in Italy there is no violent and authoritarian driftthere is no fascist danger, defending the borders has nothing to do with Nazism or fascism. They are instrumental initiatives which express a politicization which I hope will no longer have a place in schools; if the attitude persists we will see if it will be necessary to take measures”.

“Defend the borders and remember one’s past or the identity of a people – underlines the minister – it has nothing to do with fascism or, worse, with Nazism. So I would invite the principal to reflect more carefully on the history and on the present».

Principal’s note After Valditara’s statements, the principal Savino released a note: «The manager thanks, but has no intention of adding anything else». He then continues: “The message was addressed to the students of our school, to whom we must dedicate attention every day”. The principal then makes it clear that she wants to avoid further media exposure.

The letter from the principal In a heartfelt letter to the boys, the principal Savino had written: «Fascism in Italy was not born with large gatherings of thousands of people. AND born on the edge of any sidewalk, with the victim of a beating for political reasons it was left to its own devices by indifferent passers-by. “I hate the indifferent” said a great Italian, Antonio Gramsci, whom the Fascists locked up in prison until his death, frightened like rabbits by the strength of his ideas.’ See also "Battlefield 2042" postponed for one month-Battlefield 2042-Gamereactor

In an interview with «Corriere Fiorentino», Savino explains the reasons why he decided to write the letter: «Mine was meant to be a message to the students so that they would not be indifferent to what happened in Florence in front of the Liceo Michelangiolo. The worst thing is to think that these episodes count for nothing and that everything always evolves towards brighter horizons. Political violence is a danger and should always be stigmatized».

The collection of signatures Meanwhile, a collection of signatures launched by the committee of parents and teachers “Priority to the school” (“Let’s support the principal Annalisa Savino, threatened by the minister Valditara”, here the link) ha reached 30,000 signatures, “many, many from Florence”. “We have given voice to the growing indignation over the fascist aggression at the Michelangiolo high school and Valditara’s threat to the principal – he explains – We work together with other democratic and anti-fascist associations and groups, political and trade union realities, which today responded to the intimidation of the minister. We will meet in the next few days in Florence».

political reactions On the words of Minister Valditara, they were immediate reactions from the left. Many interventions denouncing the minister’s attack, not only by political exponents of Tuscany but also at a national level. The Pd asks the minister to report to Parliamentfinding the sharing the M5s who, with the group leader in the Senate, Barbara Floridia, read an excerpt from the letter from the principal in the classroom. Enrico Lettalaunches the hashtag on twitter, #GraziePresideSavino and there is no shortage of comments from the two main candidates for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein. For the leader of the Third Pole, Charles CalendaValditara is “unsuitable for the role”.

And always the dem deputy and candidate for the national secretariat, Elly Schlein, during the electoral event at the Tuscany Hall, before singing along with the audience, over a thousand people, “Bella Ciao” underlines: “I think that a government that is silent on a squad attack made in front of a school, and which instead threatens to punish a principal who addresses students by writing about anti-fascism, it is a government that legitimizes that method». See also To keep your kidneys healthy and avoid stone formation it would be advisable to follow these tips and choose this water to drink

Ithe president of the Anpi, Gianfranco Pagliarulo he comments on the incident: «The letter from the principal of the Florence high school Annalisa Savino is an example of civil sensitivity and republican pedagogy. Minister Valditara’s attack against you is unacceptable.’

Criticisms of the minister also from Angelo Bonelli, spokesman for Green Europe («from Valditara attack on the Constitution»), from Nicola Fratoianni, secretary of the Italian Leftwhich presents a question and from Maurizio Acerbo, secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party (“unacceptable threats”).

In defense of Savino also the National Association of Principals: «His message can be traced back to the perimeter of the educational mandate of a school manager who could not remain silent».

Even the mayor of Florence Dario Nardellaintervenes in the debate: «Very serious, offensive, unheard of are the words of Valditara, unworthy of playing the role of minister of the school – then he adds – Intimidating tones harmful to the constitutional principles of school autonomy and freedom of thought».

He also intervenes on Valditara’s statements another mayor, that of Milan Giuseppe Sala: «The controversies seem absolutely justified to me – he said – The letter from the principal respects our constitutional principles, she is saying something which is her thought, that is, let us be careful to underestimate fascism because sometimes certain movements they are born from the baby and then they develop».

“Minister Valditara, faced with the very serious beating of some students in Florence by members of Action Youth, did not say a single word for days – he declares the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini – He saw fit to intervene on the episode to intimidate, threatening disciplinary action. As if it were a fault to amend having warned against the spread of fascist ideas and behaviors». See also So young people find work on social networks

What does the right say? But there is no shortage reactions also from the right. The government parties side with Valditara Lucio Malan (FDI) which speaks of «unworthy attacks e Alfredo Antoniozzi which envisages “a future political candidacy” for the principal.

“The attacks on Minister Valditara were incomprehensible who used calm tones despite the inappropriate content of the letter sent by the school principal to the students in which there is fear of a return to fascism, in fact non-existent, which can produce alarmism and social hatred – he claims the senator of the Brothers of Italy Ella Bucalomember of the Senate Culture Commission and head of the FdI School We need – today more than ever – to tone down and stop giving in to the temptation of easy and useless exploitation that harms the country and our young people ».