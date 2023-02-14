Of Eugenio Zuccarelli, Data scientist, New York

Technological innovation has the potential to revolutionize the way hospital and non-hospital healthcare is delivered. But there are still many obstacles to overcome

Robotics is a rapidly growing field in the healthcare system as well, especially given that it has

. Indeed, robotics can be used in a wide range of healthcare applications, including surgical procedures, rehabilitation and diagnostic tests.

In addition to hardware, this technology also has a strong software component, given that artificial intelligence is at the basis of the control of these systems. Furthermore, that part of software consisting of chatbots and virtual assistants can also be considered robotics, which in the healthcare sector is implemented for improve patient engagement and communication.

Robotic surgery One of the most obvious applications of robotics in healthcare lies precisely in surgical procedures. Robotic technology can be used to assist surgeons in performing complex procedures with greater precision and accuracy. For example, today’s most popular robotic surgical system in the world allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopic surgery with greater precision and control than traditional laparoscopic surgery. This results in less pain, scarring and lower recovery times for patients. Additionally, robot-assisted surgery can be used to perform procedures that would otherwise be impossible, such as surgeries to the brain, heart or spinewhich require precision close to human limits.

If the robotic surgery system is completely self-contained, i.e. does not require human intervention for part of the procedure, artificial intelligence is also starting to play a key role. This is because the robotic tool needs a "brain"; in the sense that it needs a control system that has the ability to adjust its behavior even in non-standard cases. For example, the system could have a component that captures images in a continuous way of the area to be operated on and positions itself to perform the operation best for that specific patient.

Robotic rehabilitation Another application of robotics in the healthcare system concerns rehabilitation. Robotic technology can be used to assist patients in recovering from injury or illness by providing them with exercises and targeted therapies. For example, robotic exoskeletons can be used to help patients with spinal injuries regain the ability to walk. Other robotic devices can be used instead to help stroke patients

to regain the use of the limbs through targeted exercises. This is especially important because when accompanied by an AI system, the robot can actively move in a way that accompanies and encourages patient movement and calibrate according to the patient’s reaction.

Robotic technology can also be used to assist patients with physical therapyenabling them to perform exercises that would otherwise be impossible and guide the patient, correcting him when he performs actions incorrectly.

telemedicine Robotic technology can also be used in conjunction with telehealth to improve patient engagement and communication. For example, a software company has created a telehealth robot that allows doctors to consult patients remotely, perform diagnostic tests, and even remotely control medical equipment. This can greatly improve access to healthcare for patients living in remote or rural areas. Furthermore, telemedicine accompanied by robotics can allow doctors who are physically located in other parts of the world to perform the operations anyway. This is particularly useful when talking about particular events or because the disease is rare or because it is extremely complex. If so, the few surgeons in the world who are skilled in that area can still perform the procedure and save lives.

Robotic pharmacy Robotic technology can also be used in the field of pharmacy to automate drug dispensing. For example, a robot can automatically fill and dispense medical prescriptions, which can greatly improve the efficiency and accuracy of the dispensing process but also personalize dispensing and avoid human errors.

Virtual assistants Robotics can also be implemented as software, t



relax chatbots and virtual assistants, to improve patient engagement and communication. For example, virtual assistants can be used for answer patient questions, schedule appointments, and provide information about symptoms and treatments. This can greatly improve the patient experience and increase access to healthcare, especially for common questions. In particular, chatbots can be used to triage patients, helping them understand their symptoms and decide when to seek medical care.

The challenges In conclusion, the use of robotics in healthcare has the potential to greatly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. There are various challenges for the implementation of this technology, including i costs for purchasing and maintaining robotic equipment, lack of standardization and regulation, and lack of training and education for healthcare professionals.

To fully exploit the potential of robotics for healthcare, it is important that the healthcare industry invests in research and development but also that policy makers create a regulatory environment that supports the safe and effective use of this technology and a culture shift that embraces these new tools that elevate the capabilities of our physicians.