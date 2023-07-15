The most beautiful looks for every occasion!

Once frowned upon as old-fashioned, pencil skirts have become an integral part of our wardrobes and are one of the most popular fashion trends. How can you combine a pencil skirt in summer? Can the skirt also be styled sporty and are pencil skirts suitable for chubby women?

In addition to airy boho dresses, feminine skirts are simply part of summer and have won a permanent place in our hearts. Whether casually in a style break with sneakers or with high heels for a special occasion or in the office – there are endless possibilities to combine a pencil skirt in summer and create exciting looks with it.

Which pencil skirt for which figure?

As the name suggests, pencil skirts owe their name to their resemblance to a pencil. The thin and long models are characterized by a straight, body-hugging cut and optimally accentuate our female shapes. Usually, the hem ends either just above or below the knee, making them the perfect alternative to mini or maxi skirts. In order to make the legs appear longer and to elongate the figure, smaller women should wear pencil skirts that can end above the knee. If the skirt is too long, you can have it shortened if you like. Tall women, on the other hand, can count themselves lucky, because absolutely all models suit them perfectly. It doesn’t matter whether it’s made of denim, leather or cotton – the skirts show off your curves to their best advantage.

Combine a pencil skirt in summer

Combining a pencil skirt in summer is actually pretty easy, but to create a fashionable look, there are still a few styling rules you should keep in mind.

Combine the pencil skirt in a sporty way

Think you can only wear pencil skirts with heels to the office? Not even close! Breaks in style are all the rage this summer and you can actually combine the pencil skirt with sneakers. The sporty-casual outfit duo is always a winning combination and looks really cool.

The contrast between sporty and elegant looks great and the look is perfect for everyday use. Which top you wear with it is entirely up to you. To underline the sporty touch, combine the pencil skirt with a casual T-shirt and tuck it loosely into the waistband. But the outfit is also a great eye-catcher with a more elegant shirt blouse and exudes a casual, elegant touch.

Elegant with high heels

A business outfit with a pencil skirt is definitely a timeless classic, and one of the most popular combinations with a skirt are elegant high heels. From delicate kitten heels to platform sandals – the selection of shoes that can be combined with a pencil skirt in summer is now endless. Add an elegant blouse and a matching blazer and voilà – your office outfit is complete! And no – it doesn’t always have to be the classic skirt in black. To give the look a modern touch and soften the skirt a bit, choose denim or silk models.

Do you work in a creative industry or do you have a casual dress code? Then try your hand at colorful pencil skirts in playful patterns and bright colors. Or why not make a great statement with statement shoes? Unleash your imagination and try different outfit combinations to bring some color and good vibes into the outfit. In order to combine the pencil skirt elegantly and achieve an appropriate business look, you should make sure that the skirt is not too short – knee-length or slightly longer is perfect.

Combine a pencil skirt in a festive way

You are invited to a wedding or another festive occasion and need a cool, elegant outfit. If you are not a fan of dresses or just fancy a change, then you could combine the pencil skirt in a festive way. The elegant skirts harmonize really well with high heels and blouse tops and the result is always a modern look with a wow effect. The pencil skirt can stand out and be worn with brightly colored prints or bright colors. Add a pretty crop top and trendy high heels like in the photo above and the outfit is a guarantee for a lot of good mood.

Is the pencil skirt suitable for chubby women?

Can chubby women also combine a pencil skirt? The answer to that is a resounding yes! Contrary to popular belief, tight-fitting skirts are made for curvy women! No matter what your shape, you need the right styling to create a flattering look. To put the focus on your waist, it is better to choose pencil skirts with a high waist. The only thing to watch out for is that the skirt isn’t too tight and has some stretch. With high heels, the slimming effect is additionally reinforced and ensures a feminine figure. To show off your curves in the best possible way, combine the pencil skirt with a narrow top.

This is how chic you can combine a pencil skirt in summer

The trend skirts also look great with flat sandals and ensure a comfortable everyday look

Pencil skirts for chubby women perfectly show off your curves

High heels and pencil skirts are THE fashion classic par excellence

The elegant skirts also look great with sneakers

High-waisted skirts put the focus on your waist

This outfit is further proof that pencil skirts are ideal for curvy women

Playful prints and patterns give the classic an exciting touch

