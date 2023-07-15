there is at least one other major update coming before Windows 12

The date for the end of life of Windows 11 21H2 has recently emerged, but now it’s time to look at the future of Microsoft’s latest operating system in the PC field. In fact, it now emerges that there will be at least one more major update before the Redmond company actually starts aiming for Windows 12.

In fact, we recall that recently the rumors have become increasingly insistent regarding the fact that the latter can arrive in the course of 2024, therefore in a context of this type it is not so strange to ask if there will actually be another big update for Windows 11 or less. Well, now, as reported by The Verge, we know that an update of this type is expected for the fourth quarter of 2023.

In fact, reference is made to the release in that time window of theupgrade to Windows 11 23H2which according to rumors could among other things represent the update with which Microsoft would introduce Copilot AI for everyone, i.e. the artificial intelligence integrated directly into the OS that is already acting as an assistant in a preliminary version for the first users of the Windows Insider program .

However, there could also be several other news that is not insignificant. For example, reference is made to a revamped File Exploreras well as system-wide peripheral RGB lighting management and native RAR file support. In any case, Microsoft has not yet officially announced the actual content of the update, so we’ll see.

We will have to, however, at this point, see one last big Windows 11 update before Windows 12 (Microsoft would in fact have returned to wanting to release a new major version of the OS every three years: let’s remember that Windows 11 arrived in 2021, so a future release of Windows 12 is expected in 2024).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

