Home » Actor Kevin Bacon filmed himself having breakfast with mate and went viral on networks
Entertainment

Actor Kevin Bacon filmed himself having breakfast with mate and went viral on networks

by admin
Actor Kevin Bacon filmed himself having breakfast with mate and went viral on networks

After obtaining the last Qatar World Cup 2022memes went viral on social networks talking about an alleged “argentinization» of the world, with the arrival of the albiceleste traditions to all the continents; as was the emblematic case of Bangladesh.

On this occasion, it was Kevin Baconthe renowned Hollywood actor who chose a traditional homeland custom to begin his days: have breakfast with mate

The interpreter, protagonist of films of the stature of Footloose o Mystical riverin addition to many others, caused a furor in the last hours on networks, by uploading a video on his TikTok account in which he shows how he eats in the morning.

And it was there when, to everyone’s surprise, the actor, while cooking eggs, showed a dunk to the camera, recommended the consumption of weed y he even dared to take a siptraditional ritual of the first hours of the day in our country.

Quickly, the video began to circulate on different platforms and it didn’t take long for it to go viral in Argentina, with hundreds of users congratulating Bacon. for choosing the Creole infusion for your breakfasts.

@kevinbacon Would it be a KB Breakfast if it wasn’t a little weird? I can’t be the only one who does this. #OatmealEggs ♬ original sound – Kevin Bacon

The story behind the relationship between Kevin Bacon and mate

On Twitter, the account «Argentina in cinema«, dedicated to sharing references to the country in foreign productions, was one of the first to spread the unexpected episode.

See also  BLACKPINK is coming back! New Album Release Date Officially Announced | HYPEBEAST

As explained by that user, Bacon met the mate during a visit to Buenos Aires in 2016, a fact that was also recorded on a video. Since then, the infusion, also common in countries like Uruguay and Paraguay, it became part of the actor’s breakfasts.


You may also like

The cold advances: which of the next days...

Mo Xizi Sings the Ending Song for “In...

Controversial electoral campaign of the mayor of Miami...

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Visual and Hearing...

Nike Introduces New “Dark Obsidian” Dunk Low Twist...

demand and labor retraining of the +50

The goalkeeper, the most nerdy of the team

Christopher Nolan’s Ambitious Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Surpasses Budget Expectations...

The man from Rio Negro elected to normalize...

The Absence of Enrique Iglesias at Tamara Falcó’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy