Actor Kevin Bacon filmed himself having breakfast with mate and went viral on networks

After obtaining the last Qatar World Cup 2022memes went viral on social networks talking about an alleged “argentinization» of the world, with the arrival of the albiceleste traditions to all the continents; as was the emblematic case of Bangladesh.

On this occasion, it was Kevin Baconthe renowned Hollywood actor who chose a traditional homeland custom to begin his days: have breakfast with mate

The interpreter, protagonist of films of the stature of Footloose o Mystical riverin addition to many others, caused a furor in the last hours on networks, by uploading a video on his TikTok account in which he shows how he eats in the morning.

And it was there when, to everyone’s surprise, the actor, while cooking eggs, showed a dunk to the camera, recommended the consumption of weed y he even dared to take a siptraditional ritual of the first hours of the day in our country.

Quickly, the video began to circulate on different platforms and it didn’t take long for it to go viral in Argentina, with hundreds of users congratulating Bacon. for choosing the Creole infusion for your breakfasts.

@kevinbacon Would it be a KB Breakfast if it wasn’t a little weird? I can’t be the only one who does this. #OatmealEggs ♬ original sound – Kevin Bacon

The story behind the relationship between Kevin Bacon and mate

On Twitter, the account «Argentina in cinema«, dedicated to sharing references to the country in foreign productions, was one of the first to spread the unexpected episode.

As explained by that user, Bacon met the mate during a visit to Buenos Aires in 2016, a fact that was also recorded on a video. Since then, the infusion, also common in countries like Uruguay and Paraguay, it became part of the actor’s breakfasts.

Several years ago he visited the country, saw that mate existed, tried it and was hooked. Already in 2016 I was drinking: https://t.co/kHl8JfKbsi – Argentina in cinema (@argentinaencine) July 14, 2023





