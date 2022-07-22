The American company “Boom Technology” has unveiled the new design of its “Overture” model during the Farnborough International Airshow. Following in the footsteps of the famous “Concorde”, the plane is destined to become the fastest in the world, among those designed for passenger transport, as well as one of the most sustainable from an ecological point of view.
Curated by Federico Tafuni
