The new drugs circulating the most today: what form they are in, what they contain and what effects they have

The new drugs circulating the most today: what form they are in, what they contain and what effects they have

Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid or GHB

There are drugs, the benzodiazepines, which in normal doses are often used against insomnia or against anxiety. But sometimes benzodiazepines are dissolved in disco cocktails and for this reason they are roughly defined as “rape drugs”. The substance which, on the other hand, is most commonly and properly considered a rape drug (also called liquid ecstasy, liquid X, liquid E, alcover, Blue verve) is gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, because among other things it can stimulate sexual desire . It should also be said, however, that the substance most often actually linked to cases of sexual assault is alcohol.

What’s in it: Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, or GHB
What form is it in: tasteless and colorless liquid, it is added to drinks
Effects: relaxing, increases sexual desire

Possible short-term side effects
•It can make you completely at the mercy of others, which is why it is used to adulterate girls’ drinks and then rape them
•Mixed with alcohol can lead to coma. The next day you feel dizzy, nauseous, confused and can’t remember what happened
• Overdose, with loss of consciousness, convulsions, respiratory depression, is frequent because the dosage that causes it is similar to that for “recreational” use

Possible effects in the medium to long term
•Physical dependence and withdrawal symptoms with anxiety, tremors, muscle cramps and insomnia.

