NYON (SWITZERLAND) – Archived the play-off roundthe urn of Nyon reveals pairings for round of 16 of Europa League. Two Italian teams are the protagonists: la Roma deleted the Salzburgthe Juventus he bent the Nantes thanks to a sumptuous hat-trick Of Maria. Below is the complete picture of the draws and the live coverage of the event.

The risks for Mourinho and Allegri

Anticipation is growing for the round of 16 draw Europa League and bated breath for the two Italian teams competing: Roma e Juventus they want to avoid the bogeyman Arsenalleader in Premier Leaguebut also pay attention to the two Spanish seeded players, Betis Sevilla e Real society.

The teams that will participate in the draw

Here are the magnificent 16 of theEuropa League:

Series heads: Arsenal (Ingleterra), Betis (Spain), Fenerbahce (Turchia), Ferencváros (Hungary), Feyenoord (Holland), Freiburg (Germany), Real Sociedad (Spain), Union Saint Gilloise (Belgio).

Play-off winners: ROMA, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), JUVENTUS, PSV Eindhoven (Olanda), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Manchester United (Inghilterra), Union Berlin (Germany), Shakhtar Donestsk (Ukraine).

How the draw works

The draw for the round of 16 Of Europa League it will see the pairing between the teams that have won their respective groups (seeded) and that will play the return match at home, and the winners of the play-offs. For this phase there is a limit: teams from the same federation cannot face each other. Therefore, the risk of a challenge between Roma e Juventus who will be able to challenge each other only from the quarter-finals onwards.

Rome and Juve in the running

Here we are: at 12, at the House of European Calcium Of Nyon (Switzerland)the draw of the players will take place round of 16 from the Uefa Europa League 2022/23. Two Italian teams still in the running for the conquest of the trophy: la Roma Of Jose Mourinho and the Juventus Of Allegri. Races of gone scheduled on March 9match of return il 16.

Nyon (Switzerland), Home of European Football