The Perils of Car Smells: Hidden Dangers and Health Risks

Our cars have their own smell, especially at some stages of their life, but some of these smells can be fatal to your life.

The odors that are perceived inside the car interior can significantly influence the quality of the journey. While some smells can evoke pleasant sensations, such as the smell of petrol or a new car, others may indicate hidden problems and potential dangers for passengers.

The smell of gasoline, which many associate with the thrill of adventure, may be attractive to some. Similarly, the aroma of a new car, a combination of fresh materials and newly manufactured components, can bring a feeling of novelty and luxury.

Some car owners also appreciate specific perfumes obtained from air fresheners or car perfumes that help create a pleasant atmosphere inside the passenger compartment.

However, there are also odors that may be less desirable, such as the stench that emanates from an uncleaned air conditioner or the stale smell of food that has accumulated over time. These odors can not only be annoying, but they can also suggest the presence of dirt, mold, or bacteria in the car, which can in turn cause health and wellbeing problems.

The warning signs:

It is essential to recognize that some smells in the car can indicate serious or even dangerous problems. For example, a sharp, pungent odor could suggest a coolant leak, while a burning odor could be the result of mechanical failure. It is crucial not to overlook these odors, as they may be the first signs of critical malfunctions in your vehicle that require the attention of a qualified professional.

In reality, those that seem harmless hide serious dangers: the scent of the newly purchased car is tempting, but at the same time may present health risks. This duality is first and foremost a question of chemistry: trillions of molecules of plastics, adhesives, and sealants slip into our nostrils, generating an intoxicating mix that can become addictive. It is, therefore, understandable that there are air fresheners available on the market specifically designed to recreate the new car aroma, which inevitably fades over the months and years.

New car smell: how it affects your health

The appeal of the new smell in a car is almost universal, however, its impact on health raises concern, considering the complex cocktail of aromas, some of which are known to be carcinogenic. Aalekhya Reddam and David C. Volz at the University of Riverside, California, undertook the effort to understand this phenomenon. The two scholars conducted a study to evaluate the potential health impact of prolonged exposure to known carcinogens. Through the cross-referencing of data on toxicity levels of chemicals present in the passenger compartment and on the average duration of time spent inside new cars, experts have revealed that exposure to specific elements, such as benzene and formaldehyde, could exceed the limit considered safe by Californian health authorities, even after just 20 minutes.

Both compounds, benzene and formaldehyde, appear on the Proposition 65 list, in which the State of California identifies substances recognized as carcinogenic. In addition, the study conducted by researchers at the University of Riverside revealed that residents of San Francisco and Los Angeles have a 1.1% higher risk of developing cancer due to benzene and formaldehyde than residents of other areas of California covered in the research. The experiments have also shown that the danger linked to carcinogens for the health of drivers is closely related to the quantity of these agents present in the passenger compartment, as well as to the frequency and duration of exposure. As drivers around the world will continue to buy and drive new cars, whether by necessity or pleasure, the burden falls on the automotive industry to avoid using materials that are harmful to their health.