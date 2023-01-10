Home Health the risk of increased infections and the vaccine
Health

the risk of increased infections and the vaccine

by admin
the risk of increased infections and the vaccine

Concern about Kraken, the new Covid variant, is growing in Europe. Here’s what we know about the aggression rate and effectiveness of vaccines

Posted on:

JOURNALIST AND DEBUNKER

Journalist passionate about fact checking, crime and pizza. Tobacco and caffeine addict, since 2016 he has been collaborating with Bufale.net and since 2018 he has been working for Optimagazine in the music section. Devourer of investigative books, records and carbohydrates, he fights anxiety disorder with injections of metal and shoegaze.







Concern about the variant is growing in Europe Kraken of the Covid-19, yet another subvariant of Omicron of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which has been keeping the whole world in check for about three years. The United States has seen an increase in hospitalizations and deaths in recent months, but both the WHO and the ECDC advise caution and dispel any alarmism.

You may also like

How to detox and get back in shape...

Apple Fitness+ helps you lose holiday kg with...

Cancer cure closer than ever with breakthrough ‘everything-changing’...

Italian SSN compared with the United Kingdom, advantages...

Parkinson, a mini brain for early diagnosis

Fitness and training, the three goals to set...

“He grabbed me by the neck, he squeezed...

Drug shortages in pharmacies, a ‘perfect storm’ behind...

Multiple sclerosis, new treatment with stem cells in...

Alzheimer, new blood test identifies it thanks to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy